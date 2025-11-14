Russian Drone Explodes In Woman's Hands In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this with reference to a Telegram announcement by the Head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, Viacheslav Zadorenko.

It is noted that the incident occurred today at around 09:00.

“An 80-year-old woman, disregarding her own life and safety, picked up a Russian drone, which exploded in her hands. The citizen sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene,” the statement reads.

Zadorenko stressed that under no circumstances should suspicious objects be touched; instead, the public must immediately report them by calling 112, 101, or 102.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the village of Cherkaski Tychky in the Kharkiv region, Russian forces struck a gas service vehicle with an FPV drone.

