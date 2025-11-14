Russian Drone Explodes In Woman's Hands In Kharkiv Region
It is noted that the incident occurred today at around 09:00.
“An 80-year-old woman, disregarding her own life and safety, picked up a Russian drone, which exploded in her hands. The citizen sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene,” the statement reads.
Zadorenko stressed that under no circumstances should suspicious objects be touched; instead, the public must immediately report them by calling 112, 101, or 102.Read also: Six people injured in Kyiv region in Russian attack, including child
As reported by Ukrinform, in the village of Cherkaski Tychky in the Kharkiv region, Russian forces struck a gas service vehicle with an FPV drone.
