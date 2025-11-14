Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Explodes In Woman's Hands In Kharkiv Region

2025-11-14 10:05:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this with reference to a Telegram announcement by the Head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, Viacheslav Zadorenko.

It is noted that the incident occurred today at around 09:00.

“An 80-year-old woman, disregarding her own life and safety, picked up a Russian drone, which exploded in her hands. The citizen sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene,” the statement reads.

Zadorenko stressed that under no circumstances should suspicious objects be touched; instead, the public must immediately report them by calling 112, 101, or 102.

Read also: Six people injured in Kyiv region in Russian attack, including child

As reported by Ukrinform, in the village of Cherkaski Tychky in the Kharkiv region, Russian forces struck a gas service vehicle with an FPV drone.

Illustrative photo

UkrinForm

