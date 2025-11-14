Opay's Daily Active Users Surpass 20 Million, Enters Top 10 Global Fintech Apps

MENAFN - GetNews) OPay, a leading fintech platform serving emerging markets, has crossed a major milestone with more than 20 million daily active users and 36 million monthly active users worldwide. According to the latest rankings from data, OPay now stands among the top ten fintech apps globally by daily active users, underscoring its rapid rise as one of the most influential digital financial service ecosystems in high-growth regions.







The company continues to expand under its long-term“Super App” vision, which aims to integrate payments, savings, credit, lifestyle services, and small-business tools into a single, accessible digital platform. OPay targets 100 million daily active users by 2030, a goal driven by their commitment to building a more inclusive and affordable digital financial infrastructure for underserved populations its founding in 2018, OPay has maintained a strong upward momentum.

In August 2021, the company secured a $400 million Series C funding round led by prominent global investors, boosting its valuation and accelerating its expansion into multiple emerging markets. Its business performance continues to scale at an impressive pace. In the first quarter of 2025, OPay's total transaction volume increased nearly sixtyfold compared with the first quarter of 2021, reflecting both market demand and the platform's ability to support daily financial activities across millions of users.

OPay's growth has been driven by its focus on reliability, user experience, and localized financial solutions that address gaps in traditional banking systems. As digital finance becomes increasingly essential across Africa, Asia, and other developing regions, OPay is positioning itself as a next-generation financial partner for consumers and businesses seeking secure, seamless, and inclusive financial services at scale.

