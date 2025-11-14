Sam Kazran Calls For Action:“Small Steps Can Create Big Change”

MENAFN - GetNews)



Sam Kazran, Jacksonville, FL Leader and Philanthropist Highlights Education and Global Child Welfare in New Feature Interview

In a recent feature interview titled“Sam Kazran: Turning Vision Into Real-World Impact,” business leader and philanthropist Sam Kazran shared insights into his life, career, and leadership philosophy-while calling for greater awareness and personal responsibility in tackling global education inequality.

Kazran, the Chairman of Orphans Worldwide and lead donor to His Hands Extended (a nonprofit that built schools in Africa), emphasized that meaningful change doesn't require wealth or fame-just willingness.

“You don't need to change the whole world,” Kazran said.“You just have to change someone's world.”

Advocating for Education and Empowerment

Education has always been central to Kazran's philanthropic work. He believes it's the foundation of opportunity, dignity, and independence-especially for children without family support.

According to UNESCO, more than 250 million children worldwide are out of school, and over 153 million are orphaned or displaced. Each additional year of schooling increases lifetime earnings by up to 10%, yet millions still lack access due to conflict, poverty, and infrastructure gaps.

“These kids don't need charity,” Kazran said in the interview.“They need structure, education, and someone who believes in their potential.”

Through Orphans Worldwide, Kazran continues to advocate for sustainable education initiatives-programs that focus not just on access, but also on community support and mentorship.

From Vision to Action

Kazran's leadership style mirrors his humanitarian philosophy-simple, focused, and consistent. He believes that impact begins with clear thinking and follow-through.

“I reverse-engineer everything,” he explained.“Start with the outcome you want, then work backward until you find your first step.”

That mindset has guided his success both professionally and personally. Whether managing operations or funding schools, Kazran insists that progress comes from turning big ideas into practical steps.

A Call to Do Something-Anything

Kazran encourages others to find small, meaningful ways to contribute-locally or globally.

“You don't need a title or a platform to make a difference,” he said.“Start by learning about an issue. Volunteer. Mentor a child. Donate if you can. But do something.”

Simple actions, he notes, can lead to compound change. According to the World Bank, a single year of secondary education for a girl reduces her likelihood of early marriage by six percent-proof that small interventions can transform lives.

“Change doesn't start with massive funding,” Kazran added.“It starts with attention, intention, and a decision to care.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Sam Kazran

Sam Kazran is a strategic leader and philanthropist known for his clarity under pressure, operational precision, and commitment to education and global child welfare. He serves as Chairman of Orphans Worldwide and was the majority donor to His Hands Extended, which helped establish schools in Africa. Born and raised in the Bay Area of San Francisco, Kazran is a lifelong advocate for practical action and believes that quiet, consistent effort can create lasting impact.

Contact:...