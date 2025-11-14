Antique Furniture Wholesale On B2B Globy

MENAFN - GetNews) If you have a country house or apartment decorated in a classic style, antique furniture (AF) is the best option. You can order AF online in one of the B2C stores. The situation is different if you need a large batch of such furniture, supplies, locks, springs, and other devices. In this case, you should use the B2B marketplace. Some businesses order disassembled AF online to assemble sofas, curbstones, chests, coasters, and chairs from the parts, and then sell them in land-based stores or online. Such a business is often successful and generates a good income. One of the most important criteria is to choose a good product search platform. We offer you the B2B Globy platform, where you can find almost any model of antique armchair or bed.

How to Make an Order on Globy

It's quite simple to place an order: you need to register by entering your organization's details, then go to the catalog, find the necessary furniture components there, and place an order. If you haven't found the items you need, then you can leave a special request on the website. Vendors will see this request and will write to you as soon as possible. In this case, your task is to read messages from suppliers and respond to them, agreeing to their terms or not. If you are not satisfied with the price, you can bargain, arguing your position. Globy is considered a reliable platform, and more than fifty thousand members have already been registered on the site. You can join at any time; it won't take much time, as accelerated registration via LinkedIn is possible on the portal. The following are the main advantages of Globy:



secure trading platform;

registration in a few minutes;

catalog with a large selection of products;

user-friendly and easy-to-understand website; low prices for antique furniture.

You can engage in various activities on Globy: placing goods for sale, ordering items, speculating, offering logistics services, being a distributor, and so on. When registering, you should choose the area of your activity. If you are a supplier, then you need to make product cards and arrange them correctly. There are rules on the marketplace, and you must comply with them. You should not embellish the advantages of furniture and exaggerate the characteristics. If the item does not match the description, the buyer has the right to refuse the cargo at the port. In this case, you will need to look for another buyer, since, according to international laws, the supplier is responsible for the cargo abandoned at the port. If you are a buyer, then you need to select the product and then contact the vendor using the information provided in the description of the item on the website. Keep in mind that Globy does not process payments; the buyer and the vendor agree on the payment method themselves and make money transfers outside the platform.

Antique Furniture on the B2B Marketplace

If you are interested in vintage furniture, then you can find many great deals in the Antique Furniture B2B section on Globy. Please note that prices for many products are approximate. The fact is that the price decreases proportionally as the batch size increases. In other words, a large purchase is more profitable than a small one. However, it is not safe to order a large batch from an unknown supplier at once. You can request a trial batch, check the furniture, and then arrange for a larger delivery. This method of cooperation is the most common and safest.

When choosing furniture, buyers need to pay attention to the material it is made of. It is recommended to give preference only to natural and reliable materials. Solid wood furniture lasts a long time longer than plywood furniture. The type of wood is also important. The most important varieties are oak, walnut, birch, beech, linden, and others. If you have any questions when using the Globy platform, you can go to the FAQ section and find the responses there. You can also log in to the online chat on the official website and get an answer there. Please keep in mind that the Globy website has free logistics tools that are available immediately after registration.