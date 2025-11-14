Trey Sav Inks Mega Deal With Leading Entertainment Firm IAN Entertainment New Releases“RAQBABY4L” And“1912” Set To Elevate His Breakout Momentum

MENAFN - GetNews) Rising hip-hop talent Trey Sav, known for his raw versatility and unmistakable flow, has officially signed a major new deal with powerhouse entertainment company IAN Entertainment, marking a pivotal moment in his fast-accelerating career.







Denver, CO & Lansing, MI - Nov 14, 2025 - Trey Sav, who proudly represents Denver, Colorado by way of Lansing, Michigan, has been capturing attention across the industry with a series of high-impact releases and a rapidly growing fanbase. His signature blend of authenticity, sharp lyricism, and dynamic delivery has positioned him as one of the most promising emerging artists to watch in 2025 and beyond.

Under his new partnership with IAN Entertainment, Trey Sav is preparing to elevate his artistry to the next level. The deal includes expanded marketing, development, and distribution support-placing him on a trajectory to solidify his status as a top-tier national recording artist.

As part of the announcement, Trey Sav and IAN Entertainment have unveiled two new standout releases:



“RAQBABY4L” – A hard-hitting, energy-packed record showcasing Trey Sav's elite versatility and commanding presence. “1912” – A powerful, emotionally charged track that underscores his storytelling ability and artistic depth.



“With IAN Entertainment behind me, I'm ready to take things to a whole new level,” said Trey Sav.“This is only the beginning. I'm here to put on for my city and show the world what we're capable of.”

IAN Entertainment echoed the excitement, highlighting Trey Sav's unique sound, dedication, and star potential as major reasons behind the partnership.

The new releases,“RAQBABY4L” and“1912,” are now available across all major streaming platforms.

About Trey Sav

Trey Sav is a recording artist originally from Lansing, MI and now based in Denver, CO. Known for his raw versatility, unique flow, and dynamic delivery, he creates music that blends authenticity with high-impact lyricism. With a rapidly growing fanbase and a relentless work ethic, Trey Sav is on the rise as one of the next breakout stars in hip-hop.

About IAN Entertainment

IAN Entertainment is a leading entertainment company specializing in artist development, multimedia marketing, and global distribution. The firm is committed to elevating emerging talent and delivering top-tier music and entertainment experiences.