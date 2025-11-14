Empowering Women To Live Fearlessly In Retirement: Duncan Wealth Management Officially Launches

Duncan Wealth Management is proud to announce its official launch, dedicated to providing financial clarity and comprehensive wealth strategies specifically for women nearing retirement. Founded by industry veteran D. Duncan Welch, the firm is now open and ready to partner with women ready to focus on their own financial security and long-term prosperity.







Live Fearlessly in Retirement-With a Trusted Financial Partner by Your Side.

"You've spent your life taking care of others-now it's time to focus on you," states founder and Managing Partner D. Duncan Welch.“We help women nearing retirement build confidence in their financial future so they never have to worry about running out of money. We help you live with clarity, not fear.”

The firm understands that ignoring complex financial decisions can lead to:



Wasted time stressing over financial decisions.

Missed opportunities to grow and protect your nest egg. Lingering anxiety about outliving your money or leaving a financial mess behind.

Duncan Wealth Management provides the expertise to help clients Take Control of Your Financial Future-starting today for a secure tomorrow.

Your Path to Financial Clarity Starts Here

Duncan Wealth Management serves women who want clarity for their financial future, especially during significant life transitions such as inheritance, family illness, death, or divorce. The firm's streamlined process is designed to empower clients, transforming their journey from confusion to confidence.

"Before working with us, many clients feel lost and anxious about their financial future. After our partnership, they experience newfound confidence and security, knowing they have a trusted advocate by their side. Embrace the retirement you deserve with clarity and peace of mind."

Industry Expertise and a Trusted Custodial Partnership

D. Duncan Welch, Founder and Managing Partner, brings over 26 years of experience in business intelligence, financial planning, operations, and technology. Known for his ability to optimize processes and develop innovative strategies, Welch has a proven track record of helping clients enhance their financial performance and build generational wealth.

In addition, Duncan Wealth Management has chosen Charles Schwab as its preferred custodian for client assets due to their secure and reliable custody services. This partnership embodies a client-first philosophy, ensuring that no matter what challenges arise today, the firm remains dedicated to its clients' future.

Partner With Duncan Wealth Management Today

Duncan Wealth Management is now accepting new clients and looks forward to helping women achieve the financial excellence and security they deserve.

For additional information, or to schedule a consultation, please contact Duncan Wealth Management at... or 601-937-3585, or visit .

About Duncan Wealth Management

Founded by D. Duncan Welch, Duncan Wealth Management is dedicated to helping women nearing retirement achieve financial security and long-term prosperity. The firm offers comprehensive financial planning and management, serving as a trusted advocate during life's most critical transitions.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.