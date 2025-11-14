Will US Detonate A Nuclear Warhead As Part Of Tests? Trump Says...
"I don't want to tell you about that, but we will do nuclear testing like other countries," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he left for Florida for the weekend.
Earlier, Trump had announced the resumption of nuclear tests after 33 years while on his way to meet President Xi Jinping for trade talks in South Korea's Busan.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
