SOL Strategies Announces Filing Of Corrective Disclosure

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - SOL Strategies Inc. (NASDAQ: STKE) (CSE: HODL) ("SOL Strategies" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company focused on investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem, today announced that the Company has refiled on SEDAR+ its interim unaudited condensed financial statements for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (the "Q3 Financial Statements").

The Q3 Financial Statements were refiled to correct errors identified through review by the Company's auditor, Davidson and Company LLP.

The following changes were incorporated into the refiled Q3 Financial Statements:

Reclassification of $23,588,748 of convertible debentures from long term to current debt.Re-allocation of $1,414,943 of convertible debentures from the liability component to $1,414,943 classification as equity within reserves, and $5,625,273 classification as a deferred tax liability.

Impact of $20,156 on profit and loss as a result of accretion changes arising as a result of the above restatements.Retrospective recognition of the Company's August 5, 2025, share consolidation, such that all common shares and per share amounts have been restated to give retroactive effect to the share consolidation.

As the refiling was made in connection with the Ontario Securities Commission's review of the Company's prospectus, the Company is issuing this news release in accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors ("SN 51-711") and will be placed on the public list of Refiling and Errors in accordance with SN 51-711.

A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at and EDGAR at