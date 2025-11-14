Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Late Filing Of Annual Financial Statements And MD&A

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) -("" or the "") announces that the Company's audited annual financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended July 31, 2025 (the ""), are not expected to be finalized by November 28, 2025, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission as the Company's Principal Regulator for a management cease trade order (the "").

Reasons for the anticipated delay are certain administrative delays in relation to the audit.

The Company currently expects to file the Required Filings on or before January 27, 2026, and will issue a press release announcing completion of such filings once completed. Until the Company files the Required Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. These guidelines require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a press release during the period of the MCTO.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares; however, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas. Centurion can earn a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi West Gold Project which is located in the prolific gold-producing, greenstone belt of the central Abitibi Subprovince of north-eastern Ontario.

"David G. Tafel"

CEO and Director