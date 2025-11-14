The Real Xinjiang, Alive With Diversity A Journey With Overseas University Scholars

MENAFN - GetNews) On November 5, the“Overseas University Scholars Visiting Xinjiang” delegation successfully concluded its five-day trip, departing with renewed insights and vivid impressions.

Ten scholars from nine countries - including Italy, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Tunisia, and Bulgaria - explored Aksu Prefecture and Urumqi. Amid cotton fields, bustling enterprises, historic streets, and ancient cultural sites, they witnessed the harmonious coexistence of different ethnic groups and felt the pulse of Xinjiang's rapidly modernizing economy.

In Shaya County's modern cotton fields, cotton harvesters moved efficiently across the rows, while precision drip irrigation kept the soil perfectly hydrated. The scholars watched with admiration. Nertila Sinameta, an Italian professor, plucked a handful of cotton herself, smiling as she declared she would bring this“Xinjiang gift” back to share with her friends.







Kuqa's Restan Street, brought back to life through careful“micro-renovations,” offered a lively mix of traditional music, dance, and handicrafts. Tamara Berro, a Lebanese professor, could not resist joining an impromptu dance, while Abbas Jawad Kdaimy, a professor from Iraq, captured residents' beaming smiles on his camera, noting,“I saw genuine happiness on their faces.”

The scholars also wandered among the ruins of the ancient Kucha (also historically known as Qiuci) civilization, explored the Urumqi International Land Port, and visited Xinjiang Uyghur Pharmaceutical Company, gaining a deeper understanding of Xinjiang's achievements in preserving culture, embracing openness, and fostering industrial innovation.

As their journey neared its end, the delegation stepped into the Documentation Center of Xinjiang Arts University, strolled through the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Museum, and wandered the vibrant Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar. Here, they experienced the seamless blend of cultural heritage and the energetic life of a modern city.

Though the visit was brief, it left the scholars with a renewed and multi-dimensional understanding of Xinjiang's authentic diversity. They shared their excitement about conveying these experiences to friends back home and spoke with anticipation about returning to this captivating land.