One Hundred Feet Analytics India Brings Beans.Ai's Mapping Technology To Transform The Real Estate Experience

Bathinda, India - One Hundred Feet Analytics India Pvt. Ltd., a geospatial data and analytics company based in Bathinda, Punjab has partnered with Beans, a leading U.S. mapping technology company, to bring building-level mapping and unit location intelligence to India's & Middle East real estate sector. The collaboration aims to help property developers, real estate consultants, and prop-tech companies deliver a richer and more precise digital experience to their clients.

Using Beans's advanced mapping platform, One Hundred Feet Analytics enables developers, real estate brokers and consultants to integrate high-resolution, interactive maps directly into their websites, sales tools, and customer-facing applications. The technology allows potential buyers or tenants to explore detailed building layouts, unit-level navigation, availability, predictive sunlight feature and neighborhood insights - creating an immersive property discovery journey.

Early adopters include developers such as Riverdale Aerovista (Mohali), Shri Manohar Estate (Bathinda), Ganpati Enclave (Bathinda), NH7 Factory Outlets (Bhucho), HG Eaton Shopping Plaza (Handiaya), and Golden Bricks Real Estate Worldwide LLP (Gurgaon). Additionally, Park Boulevard and Altair 52 properties in Dubai are leveraging One Hundred Feet's visualization solutions to create immersive online property experiences and enhance client engagement.

“Our goal is to redefine how people experience real estate online,” said a spokesperson from One Hundred Feet Analytics.“With Beans's mapping infrastructure and our localized expertise, we're helping Indian developers, real estate brokers and consultants present their projects with unmatched accuracy and interactivity.”

The partnership strengthens One Hundred Feet Analytics India's mission to deliver global-standard mapping solutions built for Indian conditions. By leveraging geospatial data intelligence, the company is helping bridge the gap between traditional real estate marketing and next-generation digital realty visualization.

About One Hundred Feet Analytics India Pvt. Ltd.

One Hundred Feet Analytics India Pvt. Ltd. is a Bathinda-based technology company led by Mr. Abhinav Gupta, who brings over 18 years of experience in business consulting and services across multiple sectors. The company specializes in geospatial data analytics, mapping intelligence, and digital infrastructure solutions for businesses in real estate, logistics, and consulting & services domains. Supported by a 65+ member team, One Hundred Feet Analytics delivers scalable, data-driven mapping solutions tailored for both Indian and international markets.

For more information, visit .

About Beans

Beans is a U.S.-based mapping-technology company redefining address intelligence for the modern world. Its platform powers over 3 billion deliveries and property interactions annually, enabling industries to achieve greater accuracy, visibility, and operational efficiency.