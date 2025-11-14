LONGER Black Friday Offer Goes Live Offering The Best Deals Of The Year

MENAFN - GetNews) With the Black Friday Mega Sale, LONGER is offering a massive discount of up to $670.

LONGER is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday Super Sale, offering unbeatable discounts and the best prices of the year. As a leading brand in the laser cutting and engraving industry, LONGER views the holiday season as a time for creativity and innovation - helping makers design unforgettable, personalized gifts that spread warmth and joy.

This year's promotion features up to 50% off, marking the final major discount event of the year. Shoppers are encouraged to act quickly, as similar savings may not return until next year. From November 13 to December 4, the LONGER Official Website will launch a wide range of special offers that go beyond machines - including 30% off all accessories, spend-and-save discounts (Save $30 on $300 / Save $50 on $500 / Save $80 on $800), and double reward points on orders over $500. The event also features holiday gift ideas and decoration inspirations, helping creators discover fresh ways to bring festive projects to life.







Best Laser Engraver Deals

LONGER RAY5 40W Laser Engraver – Save up to $600

LONGER RAY5 20W Laser Engraver – Save up to $490

LONGER Nano Pro 12W Portable Laser Engraver – Save up to $400

LONGER Laser B1 40W Laser Cutter – Save up to $640

How to Choose the Right LONGER Laser Engraver

RAY5 40W – Starting at $699.99

Equipped with an ultra-precise 8-beam laser, this engraver ensures high-accuracy cutting and engraving with smooth, stable motion. Featuring smart control with Wi-Fi, USB, TF card, and app connectivity, setup is effortless. Built-in safety systems and a compact design make it ideal for crafting fine wood artworks, leather accessories, acrylic signs, and other decorative projects.

RAY5 20W – Starting at $379.99

Perfect for beginners and hobbyists, the RAY5 20W balances affordability and performance. It's great for engraving intricate patterns on wood, leather, and acrylic materials. If you're exploring laser engraving for the first time, this model is the most budget-friendly and reliable entry point.

RAY5 Mini – Starting at $95.99

Compact, lightweight, and beginner-friendly, the Ray5 Mini is ideal for small-scale creative projects like engraving wooden pumpkins, skull decorations, slate coasters, and leather ornaments. It can engrave or cut over 300 materials, making it a versatile tool for any maker.







Nano Pro 12W – Starting at $599.99

Designed for professionals who demand precision and speed, the Nano Pro 12W delivers unmatched accuracy on materials including ceramics and glass. Its advanced features make it perfect for detailed, high-quality designs - a valuable addition to any studio or workshop.

Laser B1 40W – Starting at $719.99

Engineered for users seeking powerful performance and versatility, the Laser B1 40W excels in both high-speed engraving and cutting. It handles larger projects and tough materials like plywood and metal, making it ideal for small businesses looking to expand their professional engraving services.







Stack Your Savings: Discounts + Double Points

To help every creator unleash their imagination this holiday season, LONGER's Black Friday event introduces stackable offers - combining massive machine discounts with the lowest prices of the year on accessories and consumables.

Enjoy the following sitewide spend-and-save deals:

Spend $300, get $30 off

Spend $500, get $50 off

Spend $800, get $80 off

Plus, receive double reward points on all orders over $500. Points can be redeemed for future purchases or exchanged for exclusive benefits - including LONGER Gift Cards, DIY material kits, and AI design resources.

Whether you're crafting personalized gifts or exploring new creative frontiers, this Black Friday Sale is the perfect time to upgrade your equipment and boost both efficiency and creativity. These deals are limited-time only and may not return - so don't miss your chance to grab your favorite machine and materials at unbeatable prices.

