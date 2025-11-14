Stafford Alcohol Rehab Centre Celebrates Milestone Success In Addiction Recovery

MENAFN - GetNews)



ADSIS Drug and Alcohol Rehab in Stafford Reports Increased Success Rates & Enhanced Community Impact

Stafford, UK - ADSIS, a leading provider of drug and alcohol rehab in Stafford, is proud to announce its most recent achievements in guiding individuals towards lasting recovery.

With a mission to deliver compassionate, evidence-based support, ADSIS offers a comprehensive range of treatments tailored to the unique needs of those affected by addiction in the Staffordshire area.

ADSIS has long been dedicated to helping people and their families overcome the challenges of substance misuse. The centre provides a safe, supportive environment for individuals seeking recovery, utilising a holistic approach that encompasses medical detox, counselling, group therapy, and tailored aftercare plans.

"Our recent success is a testament to both our staff's dedication and the strength of our clients," said Sarah Jenkins, ADSIS' Clinical Director. "Recovery isn't just about abstaining from substances; it's about rebuilding lives and reconnecting people with their communities. That's why we place such emphasis on ongoing support and aftercare, ensuring every client has the best possible chance of long-term success."

Comprehensive Programmes and Personalised Care

At ADSIS, clients benefit from a wide array of evidence-based treatments, including medically managed detoxification, one-to-one and group therapy sessions, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), and relapse prevention strategies. The centre's dedicated aftercare programme offers continued support and guidance-empowering individuals to navigate life post-treatment successfully.

Supporting Stafford's Community

ADSIS wields a profound and positive influence on the local community, extending its expertise beyond the immediate treatment of addiction. By collaborating with local health services, social care providers, and family support groups, the centre actively works to reduce stigma and foster greater understanding of addiction issues throughout Stafford and the surrounding areas.

Get Help Today

If you or a loved one are struggling with substance misuse, help is available. To learn more about the comprehensive programmes at ADSIS, or to arrange a confidential assessment, visit or contact the centre at 2 Hargreaves Court, Dyson Way, Staffordshire Technology Park, ST18 0WN.