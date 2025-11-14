Alpha Rehab Celebrates Milestone Success In Transforming Lives Through Drug And Alcohol Rehab In London

MENAFN - GetNews)



Leading London Rehab Centre Reports Record Recoveries, Reinforces Commitment to Holistic Addiction Care

London, UK - 14th November, 2025 - Alpha Rehab, a leading provider of addiction treatment and recovery services, is proud to announce its recent successes in helping individuals regain control of their lives through its compassionate and effective drug and alcohol rehab in London. Committed to empowering clients and their families, Alpha Rehab remains at the forefront of comprehensive addiction care in the capital.

Alpha Rehab's mission is to provide accessible, personalised support to those battling substance misuse. Located in the heart of London, the centre offers a complete continuum of care, including medically supervised detoxification, evidence-based therapies, and robust aftercare programmes designed to sustain long-term recovery.

“We believe that recovery is possible for everyone, and our work is deeply rooted in understanding each person's unique journey,” said James Harrington, spokesman for Alpha Rehab.“Our efforts go beyond clinical treatment; we foster a supportive community where clients feel heard, respected, and empowered to reclaim their health and future.”

Alpha Rehab's services include confidential initial assessments, tailored detox plans managed by experienced medical staff, a range of therapeutic modalities such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and group counselling, as well as ongoing aftercare and relapse prevention support. The centre also provides family therapy and education, recognising the critical role of loved ones in the recovery process.

As a cornerstone of addiction recovery in London, Alpha Rehab is dedicated to addressing not only substance misuse but also the broader social and psychological challenges faced by its clients. The centre remains heavily invested in outreach and collaboration with local healthcare providers, ensuring that the diverse London community has access to the highest standard of care and support.

“Our commitment goes beyond our walls,” continued Mr Harrington.“By working closely with local services, we're able to reach more people who need us and help them reintegrate into society with confidence and dignity.”

For more information about Alpha Rehab's drug and alcohol rehab programmes or to speak with a member of the team in confidence, please visit , visit the centre in person at: Alpha Rehab, 3rd Floor, 86-90 Paul Street, London, England, EC2A 4NE. Take the first step towards recovery today.