Breakout Derby Celebrates Recent Success In Supporting Addiction Recovery Across Derby

MENAFN - GetNews)



Leading drug and alcohol rehab in Derby highlights life-changing outcomes and ongoing commitment to community wellbeing

Derby, UK - 14th November, 2025 - Breakout Derby, a distinguished drug and alcohol rehab in Derby, proudly announces its recent achievements in supporting individuals on their journey to lasting recovery. With a steadfast mission to empower people struggling with substance misuse, Breakout Derby delivers compassionate, evidence-based care to help clients reclaim their lives and reintegrate into the community.

At the heart of Breakout Derby's approach is a dedication to providing comprehensive, person-centred treatment options. The centre offers a full spectrum of services, including medically supervised detoxification, one-to-one and group therapy, relapse prevention, and an aftercare programme tailored to each individual's unique needs. These services are delivered by a highly qualified and empathetic team who support clients every step of the way.

“Our aim at Breakout Derby is to create a safe, non-judgemental environment where people can find the hope, tools, and encouragement they need to recover,” said Susan Hammond, Clinical Director at Breakout Derby.“Addiction doesn't just impact the individual, it affects families and the wider community. That's why we're dedicated not only to high-quality care but also to promoting public understanding and reducing the stigma around seeking help.”

The centre's broad range of treatments includes detoxification services to support safe and comfortable withdrawal, evidence-based therapies such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and group counselling, holistic therapies to address the mind and body, as well as ongoing aftercare to build resilience and minimise the risk of relapse. Breakout Derby prides itself on remaining at the forefront of addiction recovery innovation while keeping its clients' wellbeing at the core of its work.

Proudly rooted in Derby, Breakout Derby plays a vital role in the local community by collaborating with healthcare providers, social services, and community organisations. The centre also offers outreach and education to raise awareness about substance misuse and the importance of early intervention, ensuring support is accessible to all in need.

If you or someone you care about is seeking compassionate, professional support for substance misuse, Breakout Derby invites you to find out more about its life-changing programmes. To learn how Breakout Derby can help you or a loved one take the first step towards recovery, please visit or contact the centre directly at 8 Curzon St, Derby DE1 1LL.