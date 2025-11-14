Leicester Recovery Partnership Celebrates Success In Supporting Addiction Recovery

MENAFN - GetNews)



Leading Drug and Alcohol Rehab in Leicester Empowers Individuals Through Personalised Treatment and Community Engagement

Leicester, UK - Leicester Recovery Partnership, a pioneering drug and alcohol rehab in Leicester, is proud to announce its continuing success in helping individuals overcome addiction and reclaim their lives. Dedicated to providing compassionate, evidence-based care, the centre's mission is to offer hope, healing, and long-term recovery opportunities for those struggling with substance use across Leicester and Leicestershire.

Leicester Recovery Partnership offers a comprehensive range of services, including medically supervised detoxification, individual and group therapy sessions, holistic treatments, and robust aftercare planning. Through a personalised approach, the highly trained team supports clients at every stage, from their first steps towards recovery through to sustained sobriety and community reintegration.

“At Leicester Recovery Partnership, we understand that addiction affects not only the individual but also their families and the wider community,” said James Holloway, spokesperson for the centre.“Our mission is to provide a safe, respectful environment where anyone can find the support they need. Recovery is possible for everyone, and with the right guidance and community backing, lives can truly be transformed.”

The centre's range of evidence-based treatments caters to diverse needs. Programmes include initial detox to safely manage withdrawal, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), trauma-informed counselling, relapse prevention strategies, peer support groups, and specialised aftercare services. Every client receives a tailored treatment plan, ensuring their unique circumstances and goals are at the heart of their recovery journey.

As an integral part of the Leicester community, Leicester Recovery Partnership collaborates with local healthcare providers, charities, and social services to create a seamless support network for clients and their families. By raising awareness around addiction and reducing stigma, the centre continues to foster resilience and hope throughout the area.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance misuse, Leicester Recovery Partnership invites you to take the first step towards recovery. Visit , call their team, or visit them at Renaissance House, 20 Princess Road West, Leicester LE1 6TP for confidential support and further information.