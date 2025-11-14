Calming Sands Clinic Celebrates Success In Helping Individuals Overcome Addiction In Newcastle

MENAFN - GetNews)



Dedicated Drug and Alcohol Rehab in Newcastle Achieves Milestone in Community Recovery

Newcastle, UK - Calming Sands Clinic, a leading drug and alcohol rehab in Newcastle, is proud to announce remarkable progress in helping individuals from all walks of life reclaim their futures from addiction. With a firm commitment to compassionate, evidence-based care, the centre continues to support the local community with comprehensive treatment and aftercare services.

Since its founding, Calming Sands Clinic has stayed true to its mission: providing a safe, confidential, and nurturing environment for anyone seeking freedom from substance misuse. The clinic offers a holistic range of rehabilitation services, utilising medically supervised detox, proven therapeutic interventions, and personally tailored aftercare programmes designed to support long-term, sustainable recovery.

"Our goal is to help individuals recognise that recovery is not only possible but achievable with the right support," said spokesperson Edward Matthews. "Addiction does not just affect individuals; it impacts families and our entire community. Our team is dedicated to offering compassionate guidance every step of the way-everyone deserves a second chance, and we are honoured to be part of their journeys."

Calming Sands Clinic offers a comprehensive suite of treatments and support, including:

- Medical Detoxification: Safe, clinically supervised detox to manage withdrawal symptoms.

- Individual and Group Therapy: Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), motivational interviewing, and trauma-informed counselling.

- Aftercare & Relapse Prevention: Ongoing support to reinforce healthy habits and reduce the risk of relapse.

- Family Support: Educational programmes and therapy sessions to help loved ones understand addiction and foster a supportive home environment.

As an active part of the Newcastle community, Calming Sands Clinic has built strong partnerships with local healthcare providers, charitable organisations, and support groups. Their commitment extends beyond individual recovery, aiming to reduce stigma and create lasting, positive change in Newcastle and beyond.

To learn more about Calming Sands Clinic, or to take the first step towards recovery for yourself or a loved one, visit or contact them today for confidential advice and support.