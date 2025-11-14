Recovery Refuge Celebrates Landmark Success In Addiction Treatment In Brighton

MENAFN - GetNews)



Pioneering Drug and Alcohol Rehab in Brighton Emphasises Community Healing and Long-Term Recovery

Brighton, UK - Recovery Refuge, a leading drug and alcohol rehab in Brighton, is proud to announce remarkable outcomes in its ongoing mission to help individuals overcome addiction and reclaim their lives. Dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate care, Recovery Refuge continues to set the standard for addiction recovery services across the Sussex region.

Founded on the principles of empathy, integrity, and community, Recovery Refuge delivers a comprehensive range of addiction support services, including medically supervised detoxification, individual and group therapy, as well as bespoke aftercare planning. The centre's holistic approach ensures that every client's physical, mental, and emotional needs are met throughout their recovery journey.

“We believe that recovery from addiction is not just about overcoming substance dependence-it's about rebuilding lives with dignity and hope,” said James Harrington, spokesperson for Recovery Refuge.“Our dedicated team is passionate about supporting every individual who walks through our doors. Together with the Brighton community, we're fostering an environment of understanding, resilience, and lasting change.”

Recovery Refuge offers an integrated suite of treatments, including medically-managed detox, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), family counselling, mindfulness-based relapse prevention, and structured aftercare programmes. Each treatment plan is tailored to address the unique needs of every client, ensuring the highest standard of personalised care.

As an integral part of the Brighton community, Recovery Refuge collaborates with local organisations and healthcare professionals to widen access to addiction support. The centre regularly hosts educational workshops, provides outreach services, and participates in community initiatives aimed at reducing stigma around addiction.

Those seeking support for themselves or a loved one are encouraged to reach out for confidential advice and information. To learn more about how Recovery Refuge can help, visit or contact the team directly. The centre is located at 164 North St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1EA.