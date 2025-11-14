Thrive Rehab Celebrates Success In Addiction Recovery For Manchester Community

MENAFN - GetNews)



Leading Drug and Alcohol Rehab in Manchester Achieves Remarkable Client Outcomes

Manchester, UK - Thrive Rehab, a dedicated provider of drug and alcohol rehab in Manchester, is proud to announce its recent achievements in helping individuals reclaim their lives from addiction. With a focus on compassion, clinical excellence, and lasting recovery, Thrive Rehab continues to set the standard for addiction treatment and support in the region.

Founded on the belief that every individual deserves a second chance, Thrive Rehab's mission is to provide evidence-based treatments and holistic support to those facing drug and alcohol dependency. The centre offers a comprehensive range of services designed to address the physical, emotional, and psychological aspects of addiction-including medically supervised detox, one-to-one and group therapy, and aftercare planning tailored to each client's needs.

“Our work goes far beyond simply addressing substance use,” said Emily Watson, spokesperson for Thrive Rehab.“We're here to support individuals through every step of their recovery journey, ensuring they have the tools and community connections needed to thrive long-term. Seeing our clients rebuild their lives and reconnect with loved ones is what drives our team every day.”

Thrive Rehab's programmes are led by a team of experienced addiction specialists, therapists, and medical professionals. The centre's services include:

- Medically supervised detox to ensure a safe and comfortable withdrawal process. - Bespoke therapy programmes incorporating Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), group counselling, and family intervention. - Holistic therapies such as mindfulness, art therapy, and fitness activities to support well-being. - Ongoing aftercare for relapse prevention, including peer support groups and life skills workshops.

As a pillar in the Manchester community, Thrive Rehab strives to make quality addiction treatment accessible to all. The centre regularly partners with local healthcare professionals, employers, and social services to increase awareness of addiction-related issues and provide early intervention for those at risk.

For anyone struggling with substance use or seeking guidance for a loved one, Thrive Rehab offers confidential consultations and welcomes new clients into its supportive and healing environment.

To learn more about Thrive Rehab or to schedule an assessment, visit or contact the team at their location: 5 Piccadilly Place, Manchester, England, M1 3BR.