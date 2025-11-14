Discovery Recovery Rehab Centre In Crawley Celebrates Remarkable Milestones In Addiction Recovery

MENAFN - GetNews)



Leading drug and alcohol rehab in Crawley sets new standards in community support and compassionate care

Crawley, United Kingdom - 14th November, 2025 - Discovery Recovery, a premier drug and alcohol rehab in Crawley, is proud to announce significant achievements in improving the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction. Known for its evidence-based treatments and holistic approach, Discovery Recovery continues its mission to provide hope, support, and personalised care to those facing substance misuse.

Helping Communities Heal with Professional Support

Discovery Recovery is dedicated to aiding individuals on the path to long-term sobriety. The centre offers a comprehensive range of services, from medically supervised detoxification and counselling to intensive inpatient programmes and ongoing aftercare. Each client receives a tailored treatment plan designed to address their unique needs, fostering resilience and lasting recovery.

James Fenwick, spokesperson for Discovery Recovery, commented:“Recovery from addiction is not just about overcoming physical dependence – it's about restoring hope, rebuilding lives, and reconnecting with the community. At Discovery Recovery, we believe everyone deserves the chance to live a fulfilling, substance-free life. The support we provide extends beyond our doors – we are partners in our clients' journey to wellness, every step of the way.”

Comprehensive Treatments and Programmes

Discovery Recovery's multidisciplinary team of medical professionals and therapists delivers a wide array of treatments, including:

- Medical Detoxification: Safe, supported withdrawal from drugs and alcohol under expert supervision. - Therapeutic Programmes: Individual counselling, group therapy, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), and holistic therapies. - Aftercare Services: Relapse prevention, support groups, and life skills training to aid in sustaining recovery. - Family Support: Bespoke sessions to help families heal and grow together through the recovery process.

Serving the Crawley Community

Rooted deeply in Crawley, Discovery Recovery understands the unique challenges faced by local residents. The centre collaborates with community organisations, healthcare providers, and local authorities to ensure each person receives seamless support. Their outreach efforts have helped raise awareness about addiction and facilitated easier access to professional help for hundreds of Crawley families.

Take the First Step Towards Recovery

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, support is just a phone call away. To learn more about Discovery Recovery's services or to arrange a confidential assessment, please visit or contact the centre directly. Discovery Recovery is located at Astral Towers, Betts Way, Crawley RH10 9XA.