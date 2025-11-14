Agnes Osifeso: Advancing U.S. Digital Transformation In Education, Compliance, And Public Sector IT

MENAFN - GetNews) By: Innovators Professionals

USA - Agnes Osifeso, an award-winning Agile Project and Delivery Manager, is advancing her efforts to strengthen the United States' digital transformation in education, compliance, and public-sector IT. With a proven track record of leading complex, multi-regional technology initiatives, she brings extensive expertise in Agile project management, compliance frameworks, and scalable IT solutions that align with national priorities.

Her portfolio demonstrates measurable achievements in planning and managing IT projects, guiding technical teams, bridging the gap between business and technology stakeholders, and ensuring compliance with and regulatory standards. Through this work, Agnes is uniquely positioned to deliver digital transformation initiatives that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and expand equitable access to public services and education across the U.S.

Impact in Education Technology

As a Project Manager for the British Council, Agnes directed global digital initiatives impacting more than 30,000 learners across multiple regions. She led end-to-end delivery of cross-functional projects involving product, engineering, data, marketing, and operations teams, achieving a 20% increase in sprint velocity and cutting administrative workload by 50% by deploying a modular booking system. This innovation also improved user satisfaction ratings by 25%, demonstrating her ability to scale access and improve learning outcomes.

Her leadership was recognized with the Delivery Excellence Award in 2024, acknowledging her success in reducing project turnaround times by 30% and consistently exceeding stakeholder expectations.

Compliance and Governance Expertise

Agnes has consistently embedded compliance into IT transformation. At Danbar Solicitors, she contributed to a GDPR-compliant IT governance transformation project, designing standardized risk assessment processes that strengthened regulatory adherence and transparency. She also implemented governance frameworks at the British Council, improving reporting accuracy by 50% and ensuring compliance across regions.

Her technical proficiency includes ISO 27001, Power BI, JIRA, Confluence, and other project management tools essential for driving compliance-driven governance in highly regulated environments.

Public Sector and Multiregional Engagement

Agnes has engaged with government regulators, senior stakeholders, and public service delivery teams to align IT projects with strategic policy objectives. She achieved a 10–15% reduction in operational costs across multiple projects through data-driven budget optimization. Her ability to coordinate teams across time zones and cultural contexts underscores her readiness to contribute to U.S. priorities in modernizing public service IT.

Advancing U.S. Digital Transformation

Agnes Osifeso's future work will focus on advancing digital transformation in U.S. education and public service sectors by implementing Agile project delivery, compliance-driven governance frameworks, and scalable IT platforms designed to reduce costs, improve access, and strengthen regulatory alignment. She will drive initiatives that directly address urgent national priorities, including modernizing public-sector systems, protecting data privacy, and expanding equitable access to digital learning.

In the coming years, Agnes will apply her expertise to deliver large-scale projects that improve educational equity, increase government operational efficiency, and reinforce compliance with critical regulatory mandates. Her approach will ensure that technology solutions meet immediate operational needs and contribute to long-term resilience, transparency, and cost-effectiveness.

Positioned as a digital transformation specialist, Agnes will catalyze initiatives that enhance America's competitiveness and strengthen public trust. She will lead with an emphasis on collaboration, measurable outcomes, and innovation-bringing forward a vision in which digital transformation serves as a foundation for national progress in education, compliance, and public service delivery.

About Agnes Osifeso







Agnes Osifeso is an award-winning Agile Project and Delivery Manager with extensive experience driving digital transformation across education, compliance, and public sector IT. She has led global initiatives for organizations such as the British Council, delivering platforms that reached over 30,000 learners worldwide, improving user satisfaction by 25%, and reducing administrative workload by 50%. Recognized with the 2024 Delivery Excellence Award, Agnes has consistently achieved measurable results, including 30% faster project turnaround and 15% cost reductions. Her expertise spans Agile methodologies, governance frameworks, and regulatory compliance, including GDPR and ISO 27001, and she is certified as a PMP and Scrum Master. With a strong record of cross-functional leadership and multi-regional stakeholder engagement, Agnes is positioned as a digital transformation specialist capable of advancing nationally significant IT initiatives.

Media Inquiries, Speaking Engagements, or Collaboration Opportunities: Agnes Osifeso, PMP, CSM, welcomes opportunities to collaborate with educational institutions, public sector agencies, technology providers, and regulatory bodies committed to advancing digital transformation in the United States. Drawing on her experience leading global initiatives in education technology, compliance frameworks, and public sector IT, she provides expertise in Agile project delivery, governance and compliance systems, scalable IT platform implementation, and stakeholder training programs designed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and expand equitable access to digital services.

For inquiries related to partnerships, policy collaboration, speaking engagements, or media features, please contact:







Email:...

Website:

Global Offices: United States | United Kingdom | Asia Pacific