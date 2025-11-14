Identity Security Posture Management Market Growth Factors, Healthy CAGR, Technological Advancements And Driving Factors

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) Market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% from USD 13.7 billion in 2024 to USD 33.1 billion by 2029. The move to cloud services, which increases the risk of identity-based attacks and raises the need for secure identity management in cloud environments, is driving the expansion of the ISPM industry.

A thorough approach to identity protection is required due to the increasing complexity of cyber threats. Enterprises must actively maintain and improve their security measures to protect against breaches and unwanted entry, which is driving the adoption of ISPM solutions as hackers employ increasingly complex techniques to exploit identification vulnerabilities.

ISPM solutions enable organizations to unify and streamline identity governance across diverse environments, providing granular access controls, continuous monitoring, and automated responses to security incidents. By addressing these complexities, ISPM solutions bolster resilience against cyber threats, enhance compliance with industry regulations, and safeguard critical assets in today's interconnected digital landscape.

Based on the offering, the solutions segment accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

The adoption of ISPM solutions is driven by the increasing recognition of identity-related vulnerabilities as the weakest link in cybersecurity. Also, the adoption is driven by integrating AI and machine learning for proactive threat detection, the rise of remote work and BYOD policies, and the complexity of managing identities across hybrid IT environments, which underscore the need for robust ISPM solutions. These technologies enable organizations to achieve comprehensive visibility, enforce least privilege access, and automate identity governance, strengthening overall security posture and resilience against evolving cyber threats.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

The adoption of ISPM in cloud deployment mode is driven by the rapid migration of enterprise workloads to cloud environments, facilitated by trends such as digital transformation, remote workforces, and the scalability of cloud services. Organizations increasingly leverage ISPM cloud solutions to manage identities centrally and access across dispersed IT infrastructures, ensuring consistency, agility, and enhanced security. This approach allows for seamless integration with cloud-native identity services, robust API-based controls, and real-time monitoring capabilities, enabling businesses to mitigate risks effectively, comply with regulatory requirements, and optimize operational efficiencies in the evolving digital landscape.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region comprises countries such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, leading in the ISPM market. Asia Pacific region is expected to register high growth rates in the ISPM market. China is the leading country in this market, with extensive adoption of ISPM technology in various sectors, including BFSI, government, and healthcare. Other countries in the region, such as Japan, are also witnessing growth in the ISPM market. The rapid digitalization of economies drives the ISPM growth, the increasing sophistication of cyber threats targeting businesses and government agencies, and the growing regulatory scrutiny around data protection and privacy laws. Also, there is a rising number of emerging startups in the region in the ISPM space.

Unique Features in the Identity Security Posture Management Market

The ISPM market stands out for its deep focus on identity-based risk detection. Unlike traditional security tools that prioritize network or endpoint analysis, ISPM provides full visibility into user identities, entitlements, access paths, and privilege escalations across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It maps identity attack surfaces in real time, uncovering shadow accounts, unused privileges, misconfigured roles, and cross-cloud access exposures that often go unnoticed.

A core feature of ISPM solutions is their ability to continuously monitor identity configurations, behavioral patterns, and access deviations. This offers security teams an always-on assessment of identity posture, enabling faster response to high-risk drifts such as privilege creep, expired credentials, or misaligned role assignments. This real-time monitoring helps organizations maintain the principle of least privilege and reduces identity-based breach risks.

ISPM platforms integrate automated remediation capabilities that streamline the correction of identity vulnerabilities. These include auto-revoking unused permissions, fixing misconfigurations, enforcing MFA, and aligning entitlements with Zero Trust policies. The automation reduces manual workloads and ensures consistent enforcement of access governance across cloud identities, service accounts, machine identities, and privileged roles.

Another unique strength of the ISPM market is its cross-platform visibility from a single dashboard. Organizations can assess identity risks across AWS, Azure, GCP, SaaS apps, and on-premise directories without juggling multiple tools. This unified insight enables correlation of identity signals, reduction of blind spots, and improved governance over complex, distributed identity ecosystems-ultimately strengthening the overall security posture.

Major Highlights of the Identity Security Posture Management Market

The ISPM market is expanding quickly as organizations face a surge in credential theft, privilege misuse, and identity-driven cyberattacks. With identities becoming the new perimeter in cloud-first environments, enterprises are prioritizing tools that can proactively detect and mitigate identity exposure risks before attackers exploit them.

A major market highlight is the demand for centralized visibility into human, machine, and service identities across complex infrastructures. ISPM solutions offer unified identity inventories, entitlement mapping, and relationship analysis, helping businesses uncover hidden risks such as orphaned accounts, privilege escalation paths, and cross-cloud trust issues.

ISPM has become a key enabler of Zero Trust strategies by ensuring continuous verification of identity access and enforcing least-privilege policies. The market is also seeing rapid adoption due to increasing regulatory pressure, as organizations must demonstrate stronger identity governance, access controls, and audit readiness across their environments.

The market is increasingly shaped by automation and AI capabilities that reduce manual identity management workloads. ISPM tools now provide automated remediation for misconfigurations, intelligent risk scoring, anomaly detection, and recommendation engines. These innovations help organizations not only identify risks but also take faster, more accurate actions to improve their identity security posture.

Top Companies in the Identity Security Posture Management Market

Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), Oracle (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point (US), Okta (US), CrowdStrike (US), Trend Micro (Japan), CyberArk (US), Permiso Security (US), Ping Identity (US), SailPoint (US), BeyondTrust (US), ManageEngine (US), Delinea (US), Silverfort (Israel), Veza (US), One Identity (US), Radiant Logic (US), PlainID (Israel), Zilla Security (US), Adaptive Shield (Israel), AuthMind (US), Grip Security (Israel), Mesh Security (US), Rezonate (US), and Sharelock (Italy) are the key players and other players in the ISPM market.

CrowdStrike (US) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data to stay ahead of current threats and prevent breaches. The company's main product, Falcon, utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and stop cyber threats. The platform comprises EDR technology, threat-hunting abilities, and extensive threat intelligence. Furthermore, CrowdStrike provides an Identity Security and Protection Management (ISPM) module, which offers immediate visibility, detection, and defense against identity-focused attacks.

Cisco (US) is a global networking and IT infrastructure leader renowned for its innovative connectivity, cybersecurity, and collaboration solutions. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes networking hardware, software, and services that support enterprises in their digital transformation journeys. Its Cisco is committed to driving technological advancements and providing robust security measures to protect digital assets. In August 2023, Cisco acquired Oort, a cybersecurity firm specializing in identity threat detection and response.

Microsoft(US) is a major player in the Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) market, offering solutions like Microsoft Entra and Defender for Identity to protect against identity-based threats. Its AI-driven security framework enhances access controls, detects anomalies, and strengthens zero-trust security for enterprises.

Oracle (US) is a key player in the Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) market, providing advanced identity and access management solutions through Oracle Identity Cloud and OCI IAM. Its AI-powered security framework helps enterprises enforce zero-trust policies, detect threats, and secure user identities across hybrid and cloud environments.

Palo Alto Networks (US) is a leading player in the Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) market, offering AI-driven solutions through Prisma Access and Cortex XDR. Its technologies enhance identity-based threat detection, enforce zero-trust security, and protect enterprises from credential-based attacks across cloud and hybrid environments.