Myasthenia Gravis Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.4% By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

Myasthenia Gravis companies such as Hoffmann-La Roche, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Horizon Therapeutics, Amgen, Janssen Research & Development, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Kyverna Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, Dianthus Therapeutics, Takeda, COUR Pharmaceuticals, and others.

The myasthenia gravis (MG) market, valued at approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2024, is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 10.4% through 2034. In 2024, the prevalence across the seven major markets (7MM) reached an estimated 310,000 diagnosed cases, with the United States representing ~137,000 cases, showing a marginal predominance in males. The treatment landscape is rapidly evolving toward precision immunomodulation, propelled by the adoption of targeted biologics such as FcRn inhibitors (RYSTIGGO, VYVGART, IMAAVY) and complement pathway inhibitors (SOLIRIS, ULTOMIRIS, ZILBRYSQ).

A new wave of investigational therapies including RNA-based and CAR-T–like modalities, dual complement inhibitors, and BLyS/APRIL axis blockers seeks to re-establish durable immune homeostasis rather than provide transient symptomatic control. Despite these advances, substantial unmet needs persist, particularly for rapid-onset, durable, and safer treatments, as many patients continue to experience delayed therapeutic response, relapse, or treatment-associated toxicities.

DelveInsight's Myasthenia Gravis Market Insights report offers an in-depth overview of current treatment approaches, upcoming therapies, individual drug market shares, and both historical and projected market size for myasthenia gravis from 2020 to 2034 across the 7MM, which includes the United States, EU4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The myasthenia gravis market is expected to evolve significantly in the coming years, driven by advancements in diagnostic techniques, growing disease awareness, increased global healthcare expenditure, and the anticipated introduction of novel therapies.

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the myasthenia gravis market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

The Myasthenia Gravis market's total size in the 7MM reached approximately USD 4500 million in 2024. Projections indicate a substantial growth during the forecast period.

The overall count of individuals diagnosed with myasthenia gravis in the United States was approximately 129 thousand in 2023, and it is expected to increase at an estimated CAGR throughout the study period (2020-2034).

Leading myasthenia gravis companies such as Horizon Therapeutics, Amgen, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Hoffmann-La Roche, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Kyverna Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, Dianthus Therapeutics, Takeda, COUR Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel myasthenia gravis drugs that can be available in the myasthenia gravis market in the coming years.

Some of the key therapies for myasthenia gravis treatment include DAS-001, Amifampridine Phosphate, MuSK-CAART, Nipocalimab, Efgartigimod IV, Rozanolixizumab, ALXN1720, Batoclimab, Descartes-08, Zilucoplan (RA101495), and others.

In October 2025, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced plans to initiate the first head-to-head study comparing FcRn blockers for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), which aims to affirm IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) as the FcRn blocker of choice for appropriate gMG patients. The EPIC study design and Vibrance-MG Phase 2/3 long-term extension (LTE) data are among 38 abstracts the Company will present at the 2025 Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) Scientific Session and the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting.

In October 2025, COUR Pharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class, antigen-specific immune tolerance therapies for autoimmune diseases, announced today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to CNP-106, an investigational therapy for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG)

In August 2025, Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, will host a virtual KOL event today to highlight its neuroimmunology CAR T franchise in stiff person syndrome (SPS) and myasthenia gravis (MG).

In April 2025, Impressive findings from the Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT05737160) evaluating the safety and effectiveness of Telitacicept (also known as RC18; brand name: 泰爱®) in individuals with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) were presented during the Late-Breaking Science Session at the 2025 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting.

In March 2025, Immunovant has opted not to seek regulatory approval for its myasthenia gravis (MG) therapy, batoclimab, even though the Phase III trial achieved its primary goal of reducing disease symptoms. Instead, the company plans to use the trial data to support the advancement of its alternative candidate, IMVT-1402. The Phase III randomized study (NCT05403541) evaluated the effects of weekly or bi-weekly batoclimab dosing in acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive (AChR+) patients, measuring improvements through the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) score over 12 weeks.

In March 2025, The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) welcomes the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the expanded indication of Alexion/AstraZeneca's eculizumab (Soliris) for pediatric patients aged six years and older with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive. This landmark approval makes Soliris the first and only treatment available for pediatric patients living with this debilitating neuromuscular disease.

In January 2025, Cartesian Therapeutics has secured an agreement from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) process for its phase 3 AURORA trial of Descartes-08, an mRNA cell therapy candidate for myasthenia gravis (MG).

In December 2024, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. an Open-Label, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of Eculizumab in Pediatric Patients With Refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

In October 2023, UCB S.A., a global leader in biopharmaceuticals, announced that ZILBRYSQ (zilucoplan) received U.S. FDA approval for treating generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adults who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive. This approval marks a significant advancement in the treatment of gMG, offering a targeted therapy for patients who previously had limited options In September 2023, Recipharm AB announced a strategic partnership with AHEAD THERAPEUTICS S.L. to advance the development of a new therapy for myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder. This collaboration focuses on scaling up the manufacturing capabilities for myasthenia gravis treatments, ensuring greater production capacity to meet growing patient needs.

Myasthenia Gravis Overview

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder characterized by fluctuating muscle weakness and fatigability caused by impaired transmission at the neuromuscular junction. The condition most commonly results from autoantibodies targeting acetylcholine receptors (AChR) or muscle-specific kinase (MuSK), which disrupt synaptic signaling and reduce muscle activation. Symptoms typically include ptosis, diplopia, dysphagia, limb weakness, and respiratory compromise in severe cases. MG can occur at any age, with early-onset disease often linked to thymic abnormalities and late-onset disease more common in older adults. Diagnosis involves clinical assessment, serological antibody testing, electrophysiological studies, and imaging of the thymus. Treatment strategies include acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and biologic therapies such as complement inhibitors and FcRn blockers that target key immune pathways. Thymectomy remains an important option for select patients. Advances in precision immunotherapy continue to improve disease control, reduce exacerbations, and enhance long-term outcomes.

Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology

In 2024, the US recorded approximately 137,000 diagnosed myasthenia gravis cases, a number expected to rise by 2034 with better disease awareness and diagnostics. Across EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest prevalence at around 37,000 cases, while Spain had the lowest with about 14,000. In Germany, females made up 52% of diagnosed cases, reflecting a slight but consistent gender dominance. Regarding disease severity across EU4 and the UK, mild generalized MG (Class II) was the most common, affecting around 50,000 individuals, followed by ocular MG (Class I) at over 45,000 and moderate generalized (Class III) at more than 28,000. Severe cases (Class IV and V) remained comparatively rare, totaling under 10,000, emphasizing that most patients have milder disease.

In Japan, anti-AChR–positive patients formed the majority of gMG cases (~19,000), while anti-MuSK and double-seronegative groups accounted for smaller proportions.

Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology Segmentation

The myasthenia gravis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current myasthenia gravis patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The myasthenia gravis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Gender-Specific Cases Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Antibodies-Specific Cases

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market

The treatment of myasthenia gravis typically involves a multi-faceted approach aimed at managing its symptoms and improving the patient's quality of life. The cornerstone of myasthenia gravis treatment is the use of medications, most commonly acetylcholinesterase inhibitors like pyridostigmine, which enhance communication between nerve and muscle cells. Immunosuppressive drugs, such as corticosteroids, azathioprine, or mycophenolate mofetil, may also be prescribed to reduce the immune system's attack on the neuromuscular junction.

In more severe cases or during myasthenia gravis crises, where symptoms become life-threatening, treatments like intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) or plasmapheresis may be employed to rapidly suppress the immune response. Additionally, some patients benefit from surgical interventions, such as thymectomy, to remove the thymus gland, which is often implicated in myasthenia gravis. It's essential for myasthenia gravis patients to work closely with healthcare professionals to tailor their treatment plans to their specific needs, as responses to medications and therapies can vary significantly among individuals. Regular follow-up appointments and adjustments to treatment are typically necessary to effectively manage this chronic autoimmune disorder.

Myasthenia Gravis Competitive Landscape



Tolebrutinib: Sanofi

Descartes-08: Cartesian Therapeutics

Mezagitamab (TAK-079): Takeda

DAS-001: DAS Therapeutics, Inc.

Rozanolixizumab: UCB Biopharma

Zilucoplan: UCB Biopharma

Subcutaneous Efgartigimod: Argenx-Halozyme Therapeutics

Uplizna (Inebilizumab): Horizon Therapeutics

Enspryng (Satralizumab): Hoffmann-La Roche

Nipocalimab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC Batoclimab: Immunovant Sciences GmbH

Myasthenia Gravis Market Dynamics

Myasthenia Gravis Market Drivers

Rising Disease Prevalence & Improved Diagnosis

Growing awareness and advancements in diagnostic tools are leading to earlier and more accurate detection of MG, expanding the treatable patient population.

Shift Toward Precision & Targeted Therapies

Innovations such as FcRn inhibitors (e.g., VYVGART, RYSTIGGO) and complement inhibitors (e.g., SOLIRIS, ULTOMIRIS, ZILBRYSQ) are transforming treatment paradigms, driving adoption of premium-priced therapies.

Strong R&D Pipeline

Emerging candidates like RNA CAR T-cell therapies, dual complement inhibitors, and BLyS/APRIL blockers indicate sustained innovation and future market expansion.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure & Reimbursement Support

Growing insurance coverage for high-cost biologics in major markets supports accessibility and uptake.

Shift From Symptom Control to Long-Term Immune Modulation

A global focus on durable disease control rather than episodic management supports higher demand for maintenance therapies.

Myasthenia Gravis Market Barriers

High Cost of Biologic and Advanced Therapies

Premium pricing limits accessibility, especially in regions with weaker reimbursement frameworks.

Delayed Onset of Action & Relapse Risks

Many therapies still fail to provide rapid or sustained relief, leaving unmet needs despite treatment.

Heterogeneous Disease Presentation

Variability in antibody subtypes (AChR+, MuSK+, seronegative) complicates treatment selection and standardization.

Limited Long-Term Safety Data for Emerging Therapies

Physicians may hesitate to adopt newer agents without established risk profiles.

Dependence on Specialist Care & Infusion-Based Therapies

Complex administration requirements restrict treatment to specialized centers, affecting penetration in remote areas.

Scope of Myasthenia Gravis Market Report:



Study Period: 2020–2034

Myasthenia Gravis Report Coverage: 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]

Key Myasthenia Gravis Companies: DAS-MG, Inc, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cabaletta Bio, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Argenx, UCB Pharma, Alexion, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Cartesian Therapeutics, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others

Key Myasthenia Gravis Therapies: DAS-001, Amifampridine Phosphate, MuSK-CAART, Nipocalimab, Efgartigimod IV, Rozanolixizumab, ALXN1720, Batoclimab, Descartes-08, Zilucoplan (RA101495), and others

Therapeutic Assessment: Myasthenia Gravis current marketed and emerging therapies

Myasthenia Gravis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Myasthenia Gravis Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Myasthenia Gravis Market Access and Reimbursement

