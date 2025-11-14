Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Size Was ~USD 1.3 Billion In 2023, Estimates Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Acute Ischemic Stroke Market size"Leading Acute Ischemic Stroke companies are Acticor Biotech, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Lumosa Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Genentech Inc., Athersys, Healios K.K., NoNO Inc., Bayer, ZZ Biotech, Biogen Inc., Revalesio Corporation, AbbVie, TrueBinding Inc., Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals, and others.

In 2023, the United States led the acute ischemic stroke market across the 7MM, generating USD 801 million, with projections indicating an 11% CAGR through 2034. The US also recorded the highest diagnosed incidence, with approximately 754,000 cases, nearly equally distributed between males (~376,000) and females (~378,000). Market growth is driven by rising stroke incidence, advances in thrombectomy, and increased investment in stroke care. However, challenges persist, including narrow treatment windows, high costs, delayed diagnosis, limited specialized access, and insufficient awareness. Current treatments include antiplatelets, anticoagulants, tPA, edaravone, and lipid-lowering agents, but significant unmet needs remain in diagnostics, neuroprotection, extended treatment windows, and rehabilitation. Glenzocimab's ACTISAVE Phase II/III trial, conducted across multiple countries, shared key findings at ESOC 2024. Japan's acute ischemic stroke market reached USD 122 million in 2023 and is expected to grow steadily by 2034.

DelveInsight has announced the release of its latest research publication, “Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2034,” providing a comprehensive analysis of the evolving treatment landscape, pipeline products, clinical trials, and regulatory milestones shaping the Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) treatment market across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan. The report offers an in-depth understanding of disease epidemiology, market trends, treatment outlook, and company pipelines, positioning it as a vital resource for stakeholders seeking actionable insights into the AIS market. With robust data on FDA, EMA, and PDMA approvals, emerging medications, and competitive intelligence, DelveInsight provides an authoritative guide to the future of AIS treatment.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Outlook: Rising Prevalence Driving Growth

The Acute Ischemic Stroke treatment market is projected to experience significant expansion during the forecast period of 2020–2034, driven by growing disease prevalence, rising awareness, and a surge in innovative therapies entering late-stage clinical development.



The Acute Ischemic Stroke market size was valued at approximately USD 1,296 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR by 2034.

In 2023, the U.S. led the 7MM Acute Ischemic Stroke market with a valuation of USD 801 million, forecasted to expand at an 11% CAGR through 2034.

Within Europe, Germany reported the largest Acute Ischemic Stroke market size (~USD 150 million), while Spain recorded the lowest (~USD 34 million). The Japanese Acute Ischemic Stroke market was estimated at USD 122 million in 2023, accounting for 14% of total 7MM cases.

The introduction of new medications and the expansion of treatment options are anticipated to transform patient outcomes and drive market penetration in the coming decade.

Recent Acute Ischemic Stroke Regulatory Milestones and Approvals

Several key advancements have reshaped the regulatory and therapeutic landscape of AIS in recent years:



In October 2025, Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing growth factor-based therapeutics, today announced positive Phase II trial results for its novel candidate scp776 in acute ischemic stroke, presented at the 2025 World Stroke Congress in Barcelona, Spain. In the ARPEGGIO study, scp776 treatment resulted in clinically meaningful improvements in patient outcomes in a late intervention window stroke population that currently has no approved drug treatment – marking a potential breakthrough in stroke care.

In July 2025, Revalesio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for acute and chronic neurological disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to RNS60, its lead investigational therapy, for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. This designation is intended to accelerate the development and review of RNS60, which could fill a major gap in stroke care by protecting brain tissue even after blood flow is restored with standard procedures and medication

In March 2025, Genentech (Roche Group) received FDA approval for TNKase® (tenecteplase) as a clot-dissolving therapy for AIS. This marks Genentech's second AIS approval after Activase® (alteplase), further solidifying its leadership in stroke treatment.

In September 2024, Simcere Pharmaceuticals announced that Sanbexin Sublingual Tablets (Edaravone and Dexborneol) became the first stroke therapy to receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for AIS, signaling a paradigm shift in treatment innovation. In September 2024, Basking Biosciences dosed the first participant in the RAISE Phase II trial of its investigational therapy BB-031, evaluating its safety, tolerability, and efficacy in AIS.

These developments highlight the momentum in AIS research, with multiple candidates progressing rapidly through regulatory channels including the FDA, EMA, and PDMA.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology Insights: Understanding the Patient Pool

DelveInsight's epidemiological analysis provides a granular view of AIS incidence and prevalence:



Total diagnosed incident cases in the 7MM reached ~1.64 million in 2023.

The U.S. accounted for 754,000 cases, the highest among all markets.

Germany recorded ~265,000 cases, while Spain had the lowest at ~60,000.

Japan reported 236,000 cases, with cardioembolism being the most common subtype (~77,000 cases). Gender distribution indicates a slightly higher incidence in women, though men are at greater risk for AIS overall.

These findings underline the significant and growing burden of AIS, reinforcing the need for expanded treatment options.

Acute Ischemic Stroke: Disease Overview

Acute ischemic stroke occurs when a blockage in a cerebral artery-most often due to a thrombus or embolus-cuts off blood flow to a region of the brain, leading to rapid loss of neurologic function. It accounts for the majority of all stroke cases globally and represents a major cause of mortality and long-term disability. Key risk factors include hypertension, diabetes, atrial fibrillation, smoking, obesity, and aging. Rapid diagnosis through neuroimaging (CT or MRI) is essential, as treatment effectiveness depends heavily on time. Current management focuses on restoring cerebral perfusion using intravenous thrombolysis with tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) and mechanical thrombectomy for eligible patients. Adjunctive therapies include antiplatelets, anticoagulants, and neuroprotective agents such as edaravone. Despite advances, challenges persist due to narrow treatment windows, delayed presentation, limited access to specialized stroke centers, and lack of effective neuroprotective strategies. Ongoing research aims to expand therapeutic windows, improve diagnostics, and enhance functional recovery post-stroke.

Key Acute Ischemic Stroke Companies and Emerging Therapies

The Acute Ischemic Stroke market is fueled by the innovation of leading pharmaceutical and biotech firms. Notable companies include:



Acticor Biotech – Glenzocimab (ACT017)

NoNO Inc. – Nerinetide

Athersys/Healios K.K. – Invimestrocel (HLCM051), MultiStem

Bristol-Myers Squibb – BMS986177

Lumosa Therapeutics – LT-3001 AbbVie – Elezanumab

The anticipated entry of these therapies is expected to redefine treatment standards and address unmet needs in the AIS landscape.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Strengths and Barriers

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Drivers



Growing awareness of AIS symptoms and urgency in treatment.

Expansion of national stroke registries supporting clinical research.

Advancements in acute care technologies. Strong pipeline with late-stage therapies nearing commercialization.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Barriers



Lack of approved neuroprotective agents to prevent long-term brain damage.

Challenges in timely diagnosis and treatment access, especially in rural settings. High costs of novel biologics and regenerative therapies.

Despite these barriers, the increasing incidence of AIS and continued R&D investments present a high-growth environment for pharmaceutical innovators.

Scope of the Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Report



Study period: 2020–2034

Geographical coverage: U.S., EU5, Japan (7MM)

Comprehensive competitive intelligence: SWOT, PESTLE, Porter's Five Forces, and BCG Matrix analysis

Key therapeutic assessments of marketed and pipeline products Acute Ischemic Stroke Market dynamics: drivers, restraints, and future opportunities

Patient population segmentation by prevalence, severity, and gender

Analysts Commentry

The Acute Ischemic Stroke treatment market is on the brink of transformation, fueled by clinical trial progress, regulatory approvals, and emerging therapies that promise to enhance survival and functional recovery for millions of patients worldwide. DelveInsight's comprehensive 2034 forecast provides actionable insights into evolving trends, competitive dynamics, and unmet needs that will shape the next decade of AIS management.

