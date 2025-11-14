Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Is Expected To Reach USD 5,768 Million By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight
The NCFB market in the 7MM was valued at ~USD 1,455 million in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% (2024–2034), driven by innovative therapies such as brensocatib and CMS I-neb, rising prevalence, and improved diagnostics. In 2023, there were ~1,028,651 diagnosed prevalent NCFB cases across the 7MM, with the US accounting for 37%, EU4+UK 54%, and Japan 9%. However, diagnostic complexity and frequent misdiagnosis remain key market barriers, delaying treatment and limiting therapy adoption. Additionally, the absence of disease-modifying therapies underscores a major unmet need, as current treatments mainly address symptoms. Leading players include Insmed, Aradigm, AstraZeneca, Bayer, and Grifols, all focusing on therapies targeting chronic airway inflammation and infection.
DelveInsight's "Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" provides a comprehensive analysis of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB), including historical and projected epidemiology, as well as market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. The report evaluates current treatment practices, emerging therapeutic options, market share of individual therapies, and the market size for NCFB from 2020 to 2034, segmented across the seven major markets (7MM). Additionally, it outlines treatment algorithms, key market drivers and barriers, unmet medical needs, and future opportunities, thereby offering a detailed assessment of the evolving NCFB therapeutic landscape.
Some facts of the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Report are:
According to DelveInsight, Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.
According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 1,455.1 million in 2023. Over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034, this Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5%.
Key Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapies expected to launch in the market are Brensocatib, Colistimethatesodium, Trikafta, CHF 6333, S-1226, CMS, BI 1323495, ARINA-1, TIP, ALX-009, and others.
The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market dynamics.
In August 2025, the FDA approved Insmed's BRINSUPRI (brensocatib), the first oral therapy for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) in patients 12 years and older. Insmed has set the annual price at $88,000 before discounts.
In February 2025, Insmed Incorporated announced that the FDA has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for brensocatib, intended for patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. The FDA granted Priority Review and set a target action date of August 12, 2025, under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA).
In September 2024, Zambon released the results of the Phase III PROMIS-I and PROMIS-II studies in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal. The Phase III PROMIS-I trial demonstrated a significant reduction in pulmonary exacerbation rates. Although the PROMIS-II trial was terminated early due to the pandemic, pre-pandemic data showed consistency with PROMIS-I outcomes. Zambon is working with regulatory authorities to expedite patient access. The US FDA has granted CMS I-neb Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD), as well as QIDP and Fast Track Designation (FTD).
In October 2024, Insmed shared positive late-breaking subgroup data from the Phase III ASPEN study of brensocatib for patients with NCFB at the CHEST 2024 Annual Meeting.
On March 2024, Renovion announced results of a Phase 2a, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of ARINA-1 in Adult Participants With Non-CF Bronchiectasis (NCFBE) With Excess Mucus and Cough.
On February 2024, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd announced results of a Phase 2 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of HSK31858 in Participants With Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis.
Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Overview
Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFBE) is a chronic respiratory disorder characterized by permanent dilation and structural damage of the bronchi, leading to impaired mucus clearance, recurrent infections, and persistent inflammation. Unlike cystic fibrosis–related bronchiectasis, NCFBE arises from diverse causes, including prior infections, immunodeficiencies, autoimmune diseases, and airway obstruction, though many cases remain idiopathic. Patients commonly experience chronic cough, excessive sputum production, dyspnea, and frequent exacerbations that progressively worsen lung function. Diagnosis relies on high-resolution CT imaging, sputum cultures, and clinical assessment. Management focuses on airway clearance, inhaled therapies, antibiotics, and exacerbation prevention. Despite treatment advances, significant unmet needs remain for targeted, disease-modifying therapies.
Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market
In 2023, the non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) market across the 7MM was valued at USD 1.46 billion, with the U.S. contributing 46% (USD 664.3 million). The EU4 and the UK generated USD 722.9 million, while Japan accounted for USD 67.8 million. Bronchodilators dominated the market, totaling USD 1.01 billion. Key companies-including Insmed, Zambon, AstraZeneca, Renovion, and Sanofi-are driving innovation, supporting a projected 14.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
Market growth is fueled by advancements in both pharmacologic and supportive treatments aimed at the disease's complex inflammatory and infectious pathways. Current management relies on antibiotics, corticosteroids, bronchodilators, mucolytics, and inhaled antibiotics to reduce bacterial load and exacerbations. Pipeline therapies such as Brensocatib and BI 1291583 target neutrophilic inflammation, while agents like CMS I-neb, FASENRA, and Itepekimab focus on eosinophilic disease. Airway clearance techniques remain vital for mucus management.
Despite significant progress, gaps persist due to limited standardized guidelines and insufficiently explored therapeutic classes. Nonetheless, ongoing clinical research indicates strong potential for next-generation treatments to enhance outcomes and reduce disease burden.
Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Epidemiology
According to DelveInsight, the diagnosed prevalent cases of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) in the 7MM were ~1.03 million in 2023, a figure projected to rise through 2034 due to improved awareness, screening, and diagnostic advancements. The United States reported the highest burden with ~380,711 cases, while France had the lowest at ~37,576 cases. Within the EU4 and the UK, the UK led with ~224,976 cases, followed by Spain (~149,236) and Italy (~89,584). Severity distribution in this region included ~235,481 moderate, ~163,649 severe, and ~152,230 mild cases. In the UK, females (~130,486) outnumbered males (~94,490).
In Japan, ~96,580 cases were reported in 2023, with idiopathic/unknown causes accounting for the majority (~32,837).
NCFB Epidemiology Segmentation:
Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis diagnosed prevalent cases
Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases
Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases
Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis etiology-specific diagnosed prevalent cases
Microbiology of Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis patients
NCFB Pipeline Development Activities and Drugs Uptake
Inhaled Colistimethate Sodium (CMS I-neb) – Zambon CMS I-neb is an investigational inhaled therapy for NCFB patients colonized with P. aeruginosa, leveraging colistimethate sodium, a prodrug of colistin, to disrupt Gram-negative bacterial membranes, including drug-resistant strains. Phase III PROMIS-I showed a significant reduction in pulmonary exacerbations, while PROMIS-II, though halted early due to COVID-19, yielded consistent pre-pandemic data. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy, QIDP, and Fast Track designations, with Zambon advancing regulatory discussions.
FASENRA (benralizumab) – AstraZeneca FASENRA, an anti-IL-5 receptor alpha monoclonal antibody, depletes eosinophils via NK cell–mediated apoptosis. It is being evaluated for NCFB with eosinophilic inflammation (NCFB+EI). Phase III trials for this indication were completed in April 2024.
Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Competitive Landscape
The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.
Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Companies and Drugs
Brensocatib: Insmed/AstraZeneca
Inhaled Colistimethate Sodium (CMS I-neb): Zambon
FASENRA (benralizumab): AstraZeneca
ARINA-1 (RVN-301): Renovion
HSK31858: Haisco Pharmaceutical Group/Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A
AP-PA02: Armata Pharmaceuticals
Ensifentrine (Nebulizer): Verona Pharma
Itepekimab: Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
BI 1291583: Boehringer Ingelheim
CHF 6333: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.
CSL787: CSL
Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapeutics Assessment
Major key companies are working proactively in the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis treatment markets in the upcoming years are Insmed, AstraZeneca, Zambion, The Marcus Foundation, Inc., Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., SolAeroMed Inc., Zambon SpA, Boehringer Ingelheim, Renovion, Inc., Novartis, Alaxia SAS, and others.
Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Report Key Insights
1. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Patient Population
2. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Size and Trends
3. Key Cross Competition in the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market
4. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)
5. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Opportunities
6. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapeutic Approaches
7. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Analysis
8. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm
9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market
