Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Is Expected To Reach USD 5,768 Million By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Overview

Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFBE) is a chronic respiratory disorder characterized by permanent dilation and structural damage of the bronchi, leading to impaired mucus clearance, recurrent infections, and persistent inflammation. Unlike cystic fibrosis–related bronchiectasis, NCFBE arises from diverse causes, including prior infections, immunodeficiencies, autoimmune diseases, and airway obstruction, though many cases remain idiopathic. Patients commonly experience chronic cough, excessive sputum production, dyspnea, and frequent exacerbations that progressively worsen lung function. Diagnosis relies on high-resolution CT imaging, sputum cultures, and clinical assessment. Management focuses on airway clearance, inhaled therapies, antibiotics, and exacerbation prevention. Despite treatment advances, significant unmet needs remain for targeted, disease-modifying therapies.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market

In 2023, the non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) market across the 7MM was valued at USD 1.46 billion, with the U.S. contributing 46% (USD 664.3 million). The EU4 and the UK generated USD 722.9 million, while Japan accounted for USD 67.8 million. Bronchodilators dominated the market, totaling USD 1.01 billion. Key companies-including Insmed, Zambon, AstraZeneca, Renovion, and Sanofi-are driving innovation, supporting a projected 14.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Market growth is fueled by advancements in both pharmacologic and supportive treatments aimed at the disease's complex inflammatory and infectious pathways. Current management relies on antibiotics, corticosteroids, bronchodilators, mucolytics, and inhaled antibiotics to reduce bacterial load and exacerbations. Pipeline therapies such as Brensocatib and BI 1291583 target neutrophilic inflammation, while agents like CMS I-neb, FASENRA, and Itepekimab focus on eosinophilic disease. Airway clearance techniques remain vital for mucus management.

Despite significant progress, gaps persist due to limited standardized guidelines and insufficiently explored therapeutic classes. Nonetheless, ongoing clinical research indicates strong potential for next-generation treatments to enhance outcomes and reduce disease burden.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Epidemiology

According to DelveInsight, the diagnosed prevalent cases of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) in the 7MM were ~1.03 million in 2023, a figure projected to rise through 2034 due to improved awareness, screening, and diagnostic advancements. The United States reported the highest burden with ~380,711 cases, while France had the lowest at ~37,576 cases. Within the EU4 and the UK, the UK led with ~224,976 cases, followed by Spain (~149,236) and Italy (~89,584). Severity distribution in this region included ~235,481 moderate, ~163,649 severe, and ~152,230 mild cases. In the UK, females (~130,486) outnumbered males (~94,490).

In Japan, ~96,580 cases were reported in 2023, with idiopathic/unknown causes accounting for the majority (~32,837).

NCFB Pipeline Development Activities and Drugs Uptake

Inhaled Colistimethate Sodium (CMS I-neb) – Zambon CMS I-neb is an investigational inhaled therapy for NCFB patients colonized with P. aeruginosa, leveraging colistimethate sodium, a prodrug of colistin, to disrupt Gram-negative bacterial membranes, including drug-resistant strains. Phase III PROMIS-I showed a significant reduction in pulmonary exacerbations, while PROMIS-II, though halted early due to COVID-19, yielded consistent pre-pandemic data. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy, QIDP, and Fast Track designations, with Zambon advancing regulatory discussions.

FASENRA (benralizumab) – AstraZeneca FASENRA, an anti-IL-5 receptor alpha monoclonal antibody, depletes eosinophils via NK cell–mediated apoptosis. It is being evaluated for NCFB with eosinophilic inflammation (NCFB+EI). Phase III trials for this indication were completed in April 2024.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Competitive Landscape

Brensocatib: Insmed/AstraZeneca

Inhaled Colistimethate Sodium (CMS I-neb): Zambon

FASENRA (benralizumab): AstraZeneca

ARINA-1 (RVN-301): Renovion

HSK31858: Haisco Pharmaceutical Group/Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A

AP-PA02: Armata Pharmaceuticals

Ensifentrine (Nebulizer): Verona Pharma

Itepekimab: Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

BI 1291583: Boehringer Ingelheim

CHF 6333: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. CSL787: CSL

