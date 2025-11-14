La Beauté Du Monde Honoured With Quality Business Award For Best Beauty Salon Bellingen Shire 2025

Bellingen, NSW - Led by owner-therapist La Beauté Du Monde is delighted to announce it has been awarded the prestigious Quality Business Award for Best Beauty Salon - Bellingen Shire 2025. This accolade recognises the salon's exceptional commitment to premium skincare, beauty services and client satisfaction.

La Beauté Du Monde proudly features a curated selection of premium professional brands, including PAYOT Paris (since 1920), Eco Tan by Sonya - Australian certified organic skincare, Youngblood Mineral Makeup, and Bio Sculpture Nail Care. Each brand has been carefully chosen to reflect Nadira's commitment to quality, sustainability, and results-driven beauty care. With a deep foundation in her craft, Nadira completed her Beauty Therapy Diploma in Paris and is professionally recognised in Australia. She brings a unique, holistic approach to her treatments, integrating elements of Tantra and the Embodied I Ching, and working with the Eight Elements to inspire balance, radiance, and inner harmony in every client experience.

La Beauté Du Monde is a boutique beauty salon specialising in holistic and high-performance skincare and body treatments within a serene and luxurious environment. Located in the heart of Bellingen, the salon blends French and Australian qualifications with industry-leading products to deliver advanced facials, body care, waxing, lashes, nails and makeup services supported by a strong focus on client comfort and long-term skin results.

La Beauté Du Monde offers a luxurious range of beauty and wellness services designed to rejuvenate the skin, body, and mind. Clients can also enjoy relaxing body treatments, professional waxing and tinting, expert nail care, and flawless makeup services. Each treatment is performed with precision, care, and attention to detail in a calm, elegant environment that promotes relaxation and self-care international expertise with a personal touch, La Beauté Du Monde ensures every client leaves feeling refreshed, radiant, and truly cared for.

Clients consistently praise La Beauté Du Monde for its exceptional service, professional expertise, and relaxing, welcoming atmosphere. Many highlight the high quality of treatments and products, noting the friendly and attentive care they receive. One client described their facial as“most amazing... so relaxing and my skin feels amazing,” while others commended the salon's inviting environment, with Nadira making clients feel comfortable and cared for. Collectively, reviews reflect a salon experience that leaves clients feeling refreshed, confident, and eager to return.

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

