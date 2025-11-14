UK Artist Avohee Avoher's New Christmas Single“Christmas Magic Near & Far” Now Available Worldwide

UK-based artist Avohee Avoher has just released his new single, “Christmas Magic Near & Far,” now available worldwide.

Bringing together the warmth of the holidays and the modern pop sensibility that defines his sound,“Christmas Magic Near & Far” captures the spirit of coming together even when we're miles apart. With shimmering piano lines, subtle sleigh-bell beats and lyrics that celebrate connection-through a screen, by phone, or in person-Avohee Avoher creates a feel-good anthem for the season.

Avohee Avoher - the enigmatic, classically trained composer and multi-genre artist whose identity remains intentionally hidden - is rapidly becoming one of the UK's most intriguing musical forces. Following a breakout year that saw “Bajo La Luna” climb the UK Upfront Club Chart to No.9, the emotive success of “Forever Together” (personally endorsed by industry icon Eddie Gordon), and the rising momentum behind “Malami” and the neoclassical piano album 12V, Avohee now steps confidently into the global festive arena.

His new single, “Christmas Magic Near & Far,” now available worldwide, is already generating exceptional industry buzz - including a Hollywood Digest feature, praising its warmth, emotional clarity, and modern pop sophistication.

Blending Avohee's classical foundation with contemporary pop production, the track delivers a bright, luminous melody woven with choral touches, shimmering synth lines, and festive textures. It is a Christmas anthem built on unity, compassion, and the power of human connection - whether together in person or reaching each other across oceans, screens, and time zones. The result is a song that feels instantly familiar yet refreshingly new; a seasonal release with genuine emotional weight.

Avohee describes the track as“a message you feel before you fully understand... something that carries joy, hope, and the reminder of why we create music in the first place.”

Early reactions from industry veterans - including Gary Dedman and Eddie Gordon have been overwhelmingly strong, calling it“the best new Christmas release in years.”

“Christmas Magic Near & Far” has arrived digitally and on Vinyl and CD worldwide via Avo Records, set for playlists spanning pop, festive, adult contemporary, and global holiday rotations. And with a major pop-dance remix by Avohee Avoher x Luv Foundation (UK) arriving the following week, the single is positioned not just as a seasonal release, but as a potential international evergreen.

About Avohee Avoher

Avohee Avoher is a London-based singer, songwriter and producer whose musical journey blends classical training with contemporary production. His recent work shifts from dance-floor-ready electronica into more emotionally rich territory, combining expressive vocals with layered melodies and global influences.

With“Christmas Magic Near & Far,” Avohee signals a new chapter-one that brings his artistry into the holiday space while keeping the authenticity and depth that his fans have come to expect.

