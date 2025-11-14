K9 Gold Corp. Closes 2Nd Tranche Of PP

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) -") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 2, 2025 and amended on October 8, 2025 (the "Offering"). The Company closed the first tranche of the Offering on October 30, 2025.

Under the Second Tranche, the Company issued 400,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $100,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.35 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid no finder's fees.

All securities issued under the Second Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company confirms that no insiders participated in the Second Tranche.

Marketing

On October 2, 2025, the Company announced that it had entered into a marketing and investor awareness agreement with 1123963 B.C. Ltd. (d.b.a. Capitaliz) ("Capitaliz"). The agreement (the "Capitaliz Agreement"), which subsequently received Exchange approval, was dated October 1, 2025, and under the terms of the agreement, Capitaliz will provide marketing and promotional services to the Company for a period of six months in exchange for a fee of $100,000. The Company wishes to announce that it has elected to increase the amount of services it is obtaining under the Capitaliz Agreement and that these increased services cost an additional $100,000 which it has paid. Payment for the services under the Capitaliz Agreement has been made from the Company's existing general working capital.

About K9 Gold Corp.

K9 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company's primary asset is the Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada, which covers approximately 14,523 acres of owned and leased land and hosts a historic open-pit, heap-leach silver operation.

Kosta Tsoutsis

Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: ...

Telephone: 604 808-9134

Brian Morrison

Chief Financial Officer and Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: ...

telephone: 604 312-6910

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding K9's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits K9 will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including K9's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that K9 does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and K9 assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







