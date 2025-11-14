Everyday People Financial Reports Record Revenue Growth Of 51% In RCM Segment And Expands Anyday Tip Payments Program
|
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
| Nine months
ended
| Nine months
ended
|
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|
|$000
|$000
|$000
|$000
|Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|Net profit before tax
|374
|1,578
|2,228
|3,632
|Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|Interest included in direct cost
|1
|-
|2
|7
|Depreciation and amortization
|911
|821
|2,709
|2,424
|Acquisition costs
|--
|-
|-
|72
|Share-based compensation
|189
|102
|476
|448
|Finance costs
|530
|738
|1,687
|2,425
|Gain (loss) on contingent consideration
|336
|-
|(423)
|-
|Gain on debt settlement
|-
|(154)
|-
|(439)
|Total adjustment to net profit before tax
|1,967
|1,507
|4,451
|4,937
|Adjusted EBITDA
|2,341
|3,085
|6,679
|8,569
|Less: Finance costs
|530
|738
|1,687
|2,425
|Adjusted EBTDA
|1,811
|2,347
|4,992
|6,144
Adjusted EBITDA - RCM:
|
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
| Nine months
ended
| Nine months
ended
|
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|
|$000
|$000
|$000
|$000
|Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|Net profit before tax
|1,108
|263
|4,186
|2,246
|Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|Interest included in direct cost
|1
|-
|2
|7
|Depreciation and amortization
|855
|784
|2,535
|2,308
|Acquisition costs
|-
|-
|-
|72
|Share-based compensation
|-
|30
|-
|77
|Finance costs
|428
|317
|1,274
|950
|Gain on contingent consideration
|336
|-
|(423)
|-
|Total adjustment to net profit before tax
|1,620
|1,131
|3,388
|3,414
|Adjusted EBITDA
|2,728
|1,394
|7,574
|5,660
|Less: Finance costs
|428
|317
|1,274
|950
|Adjusted EBTDA
|2,300
|1,077
|6,300
|4,710
About Everyday People Financial Corp.
Everyday People Financial Corp. is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to help individuals and businesses manage money better. First established in 1988, we have a workforce of over 600 people operating in the United Kingdom and Canada providing fully fee-for-service solutions across two business pillars operating in Canada and the United Kingdom.
RCM, which helps organizations recover receivables and streamline billing processes without purchasing consumer debt, and Financial Services, which provides digital tools and credit access programs that support Canadians on their financial journey.
Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to rebuild financial health and wealth, the Company is committed to providing affordable, innovative, and responsible financial solutions that create lasting value for our clients, customers, and shareholders.
We are changing the way people manage money by enhancing our client and consumer services with our own affordability assessment programs with specialized financial products and literacy programs. We're helping everyday people rebuild their financial health for generational wealth. We stand for creativity and entrepreneurship. Our combination of companies, products and services has been established to ensure we can fulfill consumers' financial needs and service them in a low-cost and effective manner.
Financial Statements & Management's Discussion and Analysis
This news release should be read in conjunction with Everyday People's consolidated financial statements and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" report for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, which have been posted under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This news release makes reference to certain non-IFRS financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBTDA.
"Adjusted EBITDA" is not a recognized measure under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "EBITDA" means earnings before finance and interest costs, provision for income tax and amortization and depreciation expenses. "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated as adding back the share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expenses, other expenses (income) and other non-operating expenses (income) management considers not directly related to operational performance of the period presented.
"Adjusted EBTDA" is not a recognized measure under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "EBTDA" means earnings before finance excluding interest costs, provision for income tax and amortization and depreciation expenses. "Adjusted EBTDA" is calculated as adding back the share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expenses, other expenses (income) and other non-operating expenses (income), and excludes interest costs in the calculation, management considers not directly related to operational performance of the period presented.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBTDA are used as non-IFRS financial measures to provide investors with a supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the Company's ability to meet its capital expenditure and working capital requirements.
Non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company's results under IFRS. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-IFRS financial measures versus their nearest IFRS equivalents. Investors are encouraged to review the consolidated financial statements as at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial measure and view it in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. In evaluating these non-IFRS financial measures, please be aware that in the future the Company will continue to have the adjustment similar to those adjusted in the presented period.
For more information visit: .
Contact
Gordon Reykdal
Executive Chairman
...
1 888 825 9808 (Press Option 2 for Investor and Media Relations)
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to financial performance, and key financial metrics, results of operations, integration of the acquired businesses, and the business, plans, strategy and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the acquired businesses as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at . There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
