Letter Four Celebrates 15 Years With New Future-Ready Design-Build Home Construction Focus

Los Angeles Design-Build Firm Marks Anniversary by Leading the Shift Toward Fire-Resilient, Future-Ready, Highly-Insurable Construction for California Families

Founded in 2010 by Lauren Adams, Architect, and Jeremy Baker, General Contractor, Letter Four was built on a simple belief: design and construction work best when they work together. What started as a partnership between two professionals determined to bridge the gap between architectural vision and construction realities has grown into one of LA's most trusted design-build firms, known for thoughtful process, detailed craftsmanship, and dedication to the homeowner experience.

Over the past fifteen years, Letter Four has transformed ideas into homes that tell stories, from hillside moderns to coastal rebuilds, retail spaces to family sanctuaries. Each project reflects the people who live within its walls, approached with care, intention, and a belief that design should feel both personal and enduring.

Building for What's Next

As California's landscape evolves, so has Letter Four. Wildfires, insurance challenges, and changing building codes have reshaped the realities of homeownership, and Letter Four is meeting those challenges head-on.

The firm is moving beyond traditional wood construction toward more resilient, future-ready building systems designed for life in California today. Through partnerships with innovative companies like NileBuilt® and the adoption of fire-hardened, modular, and all-steel construction methods, Letter Four is leading a shift toward homes that are not only beautiful, but built to last.

"Our goal is simple," says Lauren Adams, Letter Four Co-Founder and Architect. "To make beautiful design more durable, more insurable, and more attainable for every homeowner."

For homeowners navigating rising insurance costs, fire risk, and the complexities of building in California, Letter Four offers an integrated approach that brings clarity and confidence to the process. By combining architecture, construction, interior design, and landscape architecture under one roof, the firm eliminates the traditional friction between disciplines, ensuring homeowners get a seamless experience from concept to completion.

A Vision Rooted in Community

Fifteen years in, Letter Four remains committed to what has always been at its core: people. Clients, team members, and the broader Los Angeles community continue to inspire every project.

"Letter Four has always been about relationships," says Jeremy Baker, Letter Four Co-Founder and General Contractor. "As we step into our next chapter, that won't change. What will change are the tools, materials, and methods we use to build a safer, smarter, and more inspired California."

With an integrated team of architects, builders, interior designers, and landscape designers, Letter Four continues to push the boundaries of what's possible, blending creativity with innovation to deliver homes that truly reflect how Californians want to live today.

Here's to the next fifteen years, to new ideas, new partnerships, and new possibilities for how people live and build.

About Letter Four

Letter Four is a Los Angeles-based design-build firm specializing in residential architecture, construction, and interior design. Founded in 2010, the firm is known for its integrated approach that combines architectural vision with construction expertise to deliver thoughtful, enduring homes throughout Southern California. Learn about smarter safer homes at letterfour.

Media Contact:

Casey Crawford

12822 Washington Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90066, USA

(323) 275-1140

