Trillion Energy Announces Debt Settlements

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) -(CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (FSE: Z62) ("" or the"), announces that it proposes to issue an aggregate of 3,572,376 common shares of the Company at $0.035 per share in settlement of $125,033.16 in debt owed by the Company to various consultants of the Company (the ""). The common shares will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance as per applicable Canadian securities legislation.

About the Company

Trillion Energy International Inc is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. More information may be found on , and our website.

Contact

Sean Stofer, Chairman

Brian Park, VP of Finance

1-778-819-1585

E-mail: ...

Website:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of the executive officer and director appointments. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Trillion does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

These statements are no guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, delay, change of strategy, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and which may change over time. Accordingly, actual results and strategies could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include unforeseen securities regulatory challenges, COVID, oil and gas price fluctuations, operational and geological risks, changes in capital raising strategies, the ability of the Company to raise necessary funds for development; the outcome of commercial negotiations; changes in technical or operating conditions; the cost of extracting gas and oil may increase and be too costly so that it is uneconomic and not profitable to do so and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings on , including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings. For a full summary of our oil and gas reserves information for Turkey, please refer to our Forms F-1,2,3 51-101 filed on , and or request a copy of our reserves report effective December 31, 2024 and filed on April 25, 2025.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Trillion Energy International Inc.