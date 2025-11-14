403
Kuwait Committed To Backing UN Socio-Economic Development Efforts -- Diplomat
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait renewed pledge to continue voluntary contributions to the efforts of the UN aid agencies and the programs aiming to promote social and economic development in vulnerable communities.
Kuwait's development policy considers man the core of development, the country's diplomatic attache Rashed Farhan said at a meeting by the UN General Assembly on Friday.
The meeting debated a report by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and a follow-up on the implementation of the resolutions of the relevant UN-led summit meetings.
"Successive global crises highlighted the need of recommitting to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," the Kuwaiti diplomat said, warning that the gap in financing for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was expanding.
He urged support for the developing and least developed countries to build their capacities in addressing the economic shocks.
The key to stability and development lies in addressing the social challenges such as unemployment and inequalities, and improving the social protection systems, Farhan stressed.
The world's multilateral system, represented by the United Nations and its specialized agencies, continues to be the ideal and most effective framework for addressing the trans-border challenges, he reminded.
Farhan commended the role of ECOSOC in coordinating the international efforts to realize the objectives of sustainable socio-economic development.
He added that Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) plays a key role in supporting vital development projects in developing countries through regional and international partnerships.
He thanked the State of Qatar for hosting the Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD2) from 4 to 6 November, commending the Doha Political Declaration of the gathering. (end)
