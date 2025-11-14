403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait Airways could be forced to reschedule some flights to and from Kuwait International Airport due to poor weather.
GENEVA - OHCHR expresses shock at reports of masked Israeli settlers carrying out arson attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.
GENEVA - Kuwait envoy to UN office in Geneva says national dialogue is the only way to addressing the crisis in Sudan.
GENEVA -- The United Nations Human Rights Council is setting up "an independent mechanism" to monitor the cease-fire in El-Fasher, Sudan.
GENEVA -- WHO warns of a sharp rise in epidemic diseases in Sudan, with more than 120,000 cholera cases and nearly 3,500 deaths being reported.
GENEVA -- Switzerland reaches "a non-binding declaration of intent" with the United States to reduce the additional tariffs imposed by Washington. (end) gb
