Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-11-14 07:04:20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait Airways could be forced to reschedule some flights to and from Kuwait International Airport due to poor weather.
GENEVA - OHCHR expresses shock at reports of masked Israeli settlers carrying out arson attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.
GENEVA - Kuwait envoy to UN office in Geneva says national dialogue is the only way to addressing the crisis in Sudan.
GENEVA -- The United Nations Human Rights Council is setting up "an independent mechanism" to monitor the cease-fire in El-Fasher, Sudan.
GENEVA -- WHO warns of a sharp rise in epidemic diseases in Sudan, with more than 120,000 cholera cases and nearly 3,500 deaths being reported.
GENEVA -- Switzerland reaches "a non-binding declaration of intent" with the United States to reduce the additional tariffs imposed by Washington. (end) gb

MENAFN14112025000071011013ID1110346900



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search