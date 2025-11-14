Waldencast Plc Strengthens Balance Sheet Position With The Announcement Of A Trademark Sale For Japan And Refinancing Of Its Credit Facilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the“Company”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced that it had sold its rights to the“Obagi” trademark in Japan to Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Rohto”) for USD $82.5 million.

Since 2002, Rohto has licensed the“Obagi” mark for use in the Japanese market to commercialize Rohto's products. During that time, Rohto has developed a successful standalone and distinctive brand addressed to Japanese consumers with no operational or branding overlap with the global Obagi Medical brand. Royalties paid by Rohto under the previous licensing arrangements represented 3% of net revenue for the Obagi Medical business for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

In addition, Waldencast entered into a new credit agreement with funds managed by entities of the Lumina Capital Management Ltda. Group (the“Lumina Credit Agreement”), with proceeds expected to be received by no later than November 17th, 2025 and used to repay in full all outstanding amounts under the Company's existing facilities and fund working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Lumina Credit Agreement provides for a three-year secured first-lien term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $225 million. The new facility improves the Company's liquidity position to invest in support of the growth of its Obagi Medical and Milk Makeup brands, while providing substantial flexibility on covenants through Q4 2026. The Company intends to use the majority of the proceeds received from the transaction with Rohto to promptly repay a significant portion of this loan facility, further deleveraging its balance sheet position.

As previously announced, the Company is currently undertaking a review of a broad range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value. The transactions announced today reflect the Company's continued focus on improving its capital structure while the review is ongoing.

“This has been an important week for Waldencast and we are pleased to enter into these two transactions, both of which provide a source of funding that will substantially strengthen our balance sheet as we continue to explore a range of strategic options”: said Michel Brousset, Chief Executive Officer of Waldencast.

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast's ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast's vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand's distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Cosmeceuticals and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset-light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit:

