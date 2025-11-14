PIMCO Canada Corp. Announces Monthly Distributions For PIMCO Canada Exchange Traded Series

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO Canada Corp. (“PIMCO Canada”) today announced the 2025 November cash distributions for the ETF series (“ETF Series”) of the PIMCO Canada mutual funds that distribute monthly (“Funds”). Unitholders of record of the ETF Series, at the close of business on November 20, 2025, will receive per-unit cash distribution payable on or about November 28, 2025. Details of the per-unit cash distribution amount are as follow:

Fund Name Ticker Cash Distribution per Unit PIMCO Monthly Income Fund (Canada) PMIF $ 0.06441 PIMCO Monthly Income Fund (Canada) US$ PMIF.U US $ 0.07300 PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Fund (Canada) IGCF $ 0.06056 PIMCO Global Short Maturity Fund (Canada) PMNT $ 0.06460 PIMCO Low Duration Monthly Income Fund (Canada) PLDI $ 0.06955



The Manager, PIMCO Canada administers and manages the PIMCO Canada ETFs, and retains Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), to provide sub-advisory services to the Funds.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets. We invest our clients' capital across a range of fixed income and credit opportunities, drawing upon our decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. Our flexible capital base and deep relationships with issuers have helped us become one of the world's largest providers of traditional and nontraditional solutions for companies that need financing and investors who seek strong risk-adjusted returns.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions“expect”,“intend”,“will” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Funds. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Funds', PIMCO Canada's and/or PIMCO's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, market factors. Although the Funds, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Funds, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

No offering is being made by this material. Interested investors should obtain a copy of the prospectus, which is available from your Financial Advisor.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

All investments contain risk and can lose value. For a summary of the risks of an investment in a specific fund, please see the Funds prospectus.

The Fund's distribution rates may be affected by numerous factors, including but not limited to changes in realized and projected market returns, fluctuations in market interest rates, Fund performance, and other factors. There can be no assurance that a change in market conditions or other factors will not result in a change in the Fund's distribution rate or that the rate will be sustainable in the future.

For instance, during periods of low or declining interest rates, the Fund's distributable income and distribution rate may decline for many reasons. For example, the Fund may have to deploy uninvested assets (whether from purchases of Fund units, proceeds from matured, traded or called debt obligations or other sources) in new, lower yielding instruments. Additionally, payments from certain instruments that may be held by the Fund (such as variable and floating rate securities) may be negatively impacted by declining interest rates, which may also lead to a decline in the Fund's distributable income and distribution rate.

Funds can offer different series, which are subject to different fees and expenses (which may affect performance), having different minimum investment requirements and are entitled to different services.

The products and services provided by PIMCO Canada may only be available in certain provinces or territories of Canada and only through dealers authorized for that purpose.

PIMCO Canada has retained PIMCO LLC as sub-adviser. PIMCO Canada will remain responsible for any loss that arises out of the failure of its sub-adviser.

PIMCO as a general matter provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should contact their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment options for their financial situation. This material contains the current opinions of the manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America LLC in the United States and throughout the world. ©2025, PIMCO

PIMCO Canada Corp. 199 Bay Street, Suite 2050, Commerce Court Station, P.O. Box 363, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2, 416-368-3350

