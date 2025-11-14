Highlands College Honors Nearly 1,500 Veterans At 3Rd Annual Veterans Day Celebration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebration Featured Keynote from Lt. Col. Scott“Kidd” Poteet, Retired Fighter Pilot and SpaceX Astronaut

Birmingham, Alabama, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlands College welcomed 1,498 veterans and their family members from across Alabama and Georgia for its 3rd Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, November 7, marking the event's largest turnout to date and underscoring the community's deep appreciation for America's military service men and women.

This year's celebration featured powerful moments of patriotism and faith, including an impactful keynote message from Retired Lieutenant Colonel Scott“Kidd” Poteet, a decorated Air Force fighter pilot, former Thunderbird ambassador, Ironman athlete, and astronaut aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 Polaris Dawn mission. Poteet shared his remarkable journey from overcoming personal challenges to serving in combat and ultimately flying in orbit. He grounded his message in Scripture, teaching from key Bible passages that emphasized overcoming fear, living sacrificially, and trusting in God in every season of life. His testimony invited veterans and guests to see God's faithfulness in their own stories of service and courage.

“Our mission at Highlands College is to raise up leaders who live with purpose, integrity, and courage,” said Chancellor Chris Hodges.“Veterans embody these timeless values, and it was an honor to celebrate them, serve them, and learn from Lt. Col. Poteet's extraordinary life.”

The event also included a complimentary breakfast, patriotic service, moments of recognition, and commemorative gifts for every veteran in attendance. Highlands College students, faculty, and staff served throughout the morning, reflecting the College's commitment to honoring the freedoms Americans enjoy-including the freedom to gather for worship and pursue God wholeheartedly.

ABOUT HIGHLANDS COLLEGE: Founded in 2011, Highlands College is a first-of-its-kind private Biblical higher education institution that exists to develop ministry leaders of competence, character, and spiritual maturity, holistically trained to expand the Kingdom of God. Students earn an accredited bachelor's degree from one of seven ministry concentrations and over 800 hours of real-world training. They are immersed in an innovative education model and intentional experiences designed to build meaningful relationships and spiritual disciplines. With connections to over 23,000 churches and ministries worldwide, students are connected to a community of experts dedicated to equipping them to make an eternal impact. Highlands College graduates lead ministries in 36 states, the District of Columbia, 1 U.S. territory, and 22 countries worldwide. For more information, visit .

