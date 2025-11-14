Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Highlights Recent Activity
| Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(unaudited)
|(Note 3)
|Assets
|
|Current assets:
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|38,269,706
|$
|56,490,579
|Marketable securities
|39,052,511
|41,052,949
|Prepaid research and development
|210,566
|81,308
|Deferred offering costs
|385,062
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|618,783
|826,473
|Total current assets
|78,536,628
|98,451,309
|Equipment and improvements, net
|-
|47,100
|Right-of-use asset
|-
|101,437
|Prepaid research and development, noncurrent
|1,000,000
|-
|Other assets
|57,913
|-
|Total assets
|$
|79,594,541
|$
|98,599,846
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|Accounts payable
|$
|620,528
|$
|943,019
|Lease obligation, current
|-
|110,517
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|3,656,383
|2,680,030
|Contingent consideration liability
|2,419,332
|-
|Total current liabilities
|6,696,243
|3,733,566
|Total liabilities
|6,696,243
|3,733,566
|Commitments and contingencies (see Note 16)
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized; 74,807,911 and 69,362,439 shares issued and outstanding (including 4,149,252 and 0 contingently issuable shares – see Note 10) at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|74,808
|69,362
|Additional paid-in capital
|202,772,828
|189,254,777
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,189
|)
|(37,248
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(129,945,149
|)
|(94,420,611
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|72,898,298
|94,866,280
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|79,594,541
|$
|98,599,846
| Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Costs and expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|7,649,697
|$
|4,189,873
|$
|23,434,243
|$
|10,016,982
|Selling, general and administrative
|5,611,503
|1,637,603
|16,780,525
|5,643,386
|Change in fair value contingent consideration
|(492,827
|)
|-
|(2,016,111
|)
|-
|Total costs and expenses
|12,768,373
|5,827,476
|38,198,657
|15,660,368
|Loss from operations
|(12,768,373
|)
|(5,827,476
|)
|(38,198,657
|)
|(15,660,368
|)
|Interest income
|838,093
|49,410
|2,674,119
|273,059
|Net loss
|(11,930,280
|)
|(5,778,066
|)
|(35,524,538
|)
|(15,387,309
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities
|(1,245
|)
|2,778
|33,059
|877
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(11,931,525
|)
|$
|(5,775,288
|)
|$
|(35,491,479
|)
|$
|(15,386,432
|)
|Net loss per share – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.65
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(2.03
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares – basic and diluted
|90,050,973
|8,882,570
|89,867,805
|7,592,103
| Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(35,524,538
|)
|$
|(15,387,309
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation
|60,499
|19,705
|Stock-based compensation expense
|10,776,144
|232,155
|Write-off of in-process research and development
|7,357,294
|-
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(2,016,111
|)
|-
|Noncash accretion on marketable securities
|(570,503
|)
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|101,437
|89,122
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|257,321
|698
|Prepaid research and development
|(1,129,258
|)
|107,592
|Other assets
|(57,913
|)
|-
|Accounts payable
|(390,699
|)
|1,329,135
|Operating lease liabilities
|(110,517
|)
|(95,009
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|976,353
|(98,581
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(20,270,491
|)
|(13,802,492
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of equipment and improvements
|(13,399
|)
|-
|Purchases of investments – marketable securities
|(38,996,000
|)
|(10,343,939
|)
|Maturities of investments – marketable securities
|41,600,000
|12,101,463
|Acquired in-process research and development
|(438,624
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|2,151,977
|1,757,524
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Deferred offering costs
|(385,062
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, pre-funded warrants and warrants, net of issuance costs
|150
|3,793,209
|Issuance of common stock from exercise of stock options
|282,553
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(102,359
|)
|3,793,209
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(18,220,873
|)
|(8,251,759
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|56,490,579
|9,165,179
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|38,269,706
|$
|913,420
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Issuance costs
|$
|-
|$
|1,203,350
|Non cash investing and financing activities
|Non-cash financing costs included in accounts payable
|$
|-
|$
|553,318
|CorHepta transaction costs
|$
|175,000
|$
|-
|Contingent consideration
|$
|2,419,332
|$
|-
