Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Terns Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London


2025-11-14 04:16:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that members of senior management will be presenting at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. GMT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at . A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns' website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company reimagining known biology to deliver high impact medicines. Our lead program TERN-701 is a highly selective, allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor with a potentially best-in-disease profile that could meaningfully improve upon the efficacy, safety and convenience of existing treatments for CML. For more information, please visit: .

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Justin Ng
...

Media
Jenna Urban
CG Life
...


MENAFN14112025004107003653ID1110346712



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

