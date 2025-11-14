Terns Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at . A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns' website for at least 30 days following the event.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company reimagining known biology to deliver high impact medicines. Our lead program TERN-701 is a highly selective, allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor with a potentially best-in-disease profile that could meaningfully improve upon the efficacy, safety and convenience of existing treatments for CML. For more information, please visit: .
Contacts for Terns
Investors
Justin Ng
...
Media
Jenna Urban
CG Life
...
