Callan JMB Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
| September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,789,744
|$
|2,097,945
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $57,118 and $64,000, respectively
|945,844
|622,914
|Inventory
|223,245
|158,362
|Related party loans
|-
|18,669
|Tax refund receivable
|-
|6,377
|Prepaid insurance
|29,893
|151,354
|Other current assets
|303,354
|127,542
|Deferred offering costs
|-
|136,025
|Total current assets
|4,292,080
|3,319,188
|Right of use assets – operating lease
|2,070,178
|883,029
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $724,696 and $608,703, respectively
|1,373,922
|876,682
|Security deposit
|-
|3,650
|Total assets
|$
|7,736,180
|$
|5,082,549
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|318,803
|$
|371,661
|Accrued expenses
|516,210
|506,381
|Corporate taxes payable
|30,501
|23,000
|Deferred revenue
|-
|94,097
|Right of use liability – current
|325,363
|279,176
|Total current liabilities
|1,190,877
|1,274,315
|Right of use liability – non-current
|1,745,610
|628,274
|Derivative liability
|624,041
|-
|Deferred tax liabilities
|-
|6,602
|Total long-term liabilities
|2,369,651
|634,876
|Total liabilities
|3,560,528
|1,909,191
|Commitments and contingencies – Note 10
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock - authorized 10,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value; zero issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Common stock - authorized 190,000,000 shares, par value $0.001 par value; 4,623,027 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 3,000,000 December 31, 2024
|4,623
|3,000
|Additional paid in capital
|11,838,004
|5,464,006
|Accumulated deficit
|(7,666,975
|)
|(2,293,648
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|4,175,652
|3,173,358
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,736,180
|$
|5,082,549
CALLAN JMB INC.
(Formerly known as Coldchain Technology Services, LLC)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Revenue
|$
|1,446,917
|1,435,376
|$
|4,562,604
|5,211,665
|Cost of revenue
|953,610
|970,931
|2,812,334
|3,067,421
|Gross profit
|493,307
|464,445
|1,750,270
|2,144,244
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|2,372,465
|1,245,428
|6,274,343
|3,146,109
|Income (Loss) from operations
|(1,879,158
|)
|(780,983
|)
|(4,524,073
|)
|(1,001,865
|)
|Other income (expenses)
|Changes in fair value of derivative liability (see Note 8)
|(624,041
|)
|-
|(624,041
|)
|-
|Interest income
|1,372
|2,454
|5,621
|8,641
|Interest expense
|(473
|)
|(458
|)
|(536
|)
|(5,372
|)
|Other expenses (see Note 8)
|(229,041
|)
|-
|(229,041
|)
|-
|Total other income (expenses)
|(852,183
|)
|1,996
|(847,997
|)
|3,269
|Income (Loss) before income taxes
|(2,731,341
|)
|(778,987
|)
|(5,372,070
|)
|(998,596
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|-
|26,000
|1,257
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2,731,341
|)
|(804,987
|)
|$
|(5,373,327
|)
|(998,596
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted (See Notes 3 and 4)
|4,490,093
|3,000,000
|4,276,826
|2,505,495
|Net loss per common share - basic and diluted (See Notes 3 and 4)
|$
|(0.61
|)
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(1.26
|)
|(0.40
|)
CALLAN JMB INC.
(Formerly known as Coldchain Technology Services, LLC)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|Nine months ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(5,373,327
|)
|$
|(998,596
|)
|Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Stock based compensation
|1,154,842
|-
|Changes in fair value of derivative liability
|624,041
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|119,656
|108,059
|Provision (recoveries) for credit losses
|73,065
|-
|Other expenses relating to ELOC Facility
|179,041
|-
|Reduction in allowance for credit losses by release of reserve for credit losses
|-
|(163,000
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(395,995
|)
|1,803,724
|Inventory
|(64,883
|)
|7,086
|Tax refund receivable
|6,377
|-
|Other current assets
|(50,701
|)
|42,137
|Operating lease liabilities
|(23,626
|)
|9,394
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(43,029
|)
|473,353
|Deferred revenue
|(94,097
|)
|(9,085
|)
|Deferred tax liabilities
|(6,602
|)
|-
|Corporate taxes payable
|7,501
|(9,546
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|(3,887,737
|)
|$
|1,263,526
|Cash flows used in investing activity:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(616,896
|)
|(46,167
|)
|Net cash used in investing activity
|$
|(616,896
|)
|$
|(46,167
|)
|Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
|Related party loans
|18,669
|61
|Deferred offering costs
|136,025
|(82,675
|)
|Partner distributions
|-
|(3,382,253
|)
|Decrease in note payable
|-
|(98,809
|)
|Proceeds from IPO and overallotment, net
|4,543,988
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of shares under the ELOC Facility
|497,750
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|$
|5,196,432
|$
|(3,563,676
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|691,799
|(2,346,317
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|2,097,945
|5,155,620
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|2,789,744
|$
|2,809,303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment