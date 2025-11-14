Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Materialise NV Announces Results Of 2025 Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting


2025-11-14 04:16:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leuven, Belgium, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and of sophisticated 3D printing solutions, today announced the results of the votes cast at its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, where all the proposed resolutions were approved.

For additional information, please visit:

About Materialise NV

Materialise NV incorporates more than three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services that empower sustainable 3D printing applications. Our open, secure, and flexible end-to-end solutions enable flexible industrial manufacturing and mass personalization in various industries - including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, eyewear, art and design, wearables, and consumer goods. Headquartered in Belgium and with branches worldwide, Materialise NV combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the world's largest and most complete 3D printing facilities.

For additional information, please visit:

CONTACT: Kristof Sehmke Materialise...

MENAFN14112025004107003653ID1110346707



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search