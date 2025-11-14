Triumph To Present At The Stephens Annual Investment Conference On November 18, In Nashville, Tennessee

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph (NYSE: TFIN) today announced that Aaron Graft, vice chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Nov. 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Triumph's presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. CST. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through this direct link, or via the Company's website at triumph through the News & Events, Events & Presentations links.

About Triumph

Triumph (NYSE: TFIN) is a financial and technology company focused on payments, factoring, intelligence and banking to modernize and simplify freight transactions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its portfolio of brands includes Triumph, TBK Bank and LoadPay.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial, Inc.'s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see“Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.

Source: Triumph Financial, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Luke Wyse

Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

...

214-365-6936

Media Contact:

Amanda Tavackoli

Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication

...

214-365-6930