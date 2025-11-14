Banzai Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Gross Profit of $2.3 Million for Q3 2025, a 213% increase from Q3 2024; Gross Margin Expanded to 81.7% in Q3 2025, a 1,302 BPS Increase

Management to Host Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call Today, Friday, November 14, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the“Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 and Subsequent Key Financial & Operational Highlights



Revenue of $2.8 million for Q3 2025, representing an increase of 163% over Q3 2024.

Gross profit of $2.3 million for Q3 2025, representing an increase of 213% over Q3 2024. Gross margin was 81.7% in Q3 2025, compared to 68.7% in Q3 2024.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $11.0 million for Q3 2025, representing a 168% increase in the same period year over year.

Q3 2025 Net Loss was ($5.9) million, compared to ($15.4) million in Q3 2024.

Q3 2025 Adjusted EBITDA was ($2.2) million, compared to ($1.5) million in Q3 2024.

Cash balance was $0.9 million as of September 30, 2025.

Stockholder's Equity increased to $5.4 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $28.2 million, compared to September 30, 2024.

Expanded customer base to over 140,000 total customers as of November 14, 2025.

Acquired the assets of privately held Superblocks, an Agentic AI platform for developing and hosting launch-ready SEO-optimized websites.

Executed a payoff and debt conversion agreement for the remaining principal balance of its outstanding senior secured debt, totaling approximately $4.8 million.

Announced an institutional investor increased a direct equity stake to 18.7% following the exercise of warrants, demonstrating their continued confidence in Banzai's long-term strategy.

Appointed Matt McCurdy as Vice President of Sales to lead strategic growth and enterprise customer adoption of its AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions including Demio, CreateStudio, and OpenReel.

Appointed Dean Ditto as Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 20 years' experience as a strategic financial leader with a track record of implementing critical business initiatives that drive profitable growth at both public and private companies.

Presented at investor conferences including the LD Micro Main Event XIX, Emerging Growth Conference, H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference. Secured an $11.0 million dollar debt facility with an institutional investor to support acquisitions and ongoing operations.



“The third quarter was highlighted the success of strategic priorities including revenue growth, a strengthened balance sheet combined with debt reduction, new leadership and an AI acquisition,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai.“As we move into our next phase of growth, our Vidello and OpenReel businesses and strong performance for our products has validated our strategy with revenue of $2.8 million in the quarter, a 163% improvement from the prior year. Our growth was fueled by a strong focus on mid-market and enterprise customers, along with continued investment in the Reach product through re-engineering and enhanced sales initiatives. Altogether, we now serve more than 140,000 customers.

“Throughout 2025 we have made substantial improvements to our balance sheet and streamlined our cost structure, positioning the company for long-term, sustainable profitability. Most recently we executed a payoff and debt conversion agreement with a senior debt holder for the remaining principal balance of its outstanding senior secured debt, totaling approximately $4.8 million. The decision by senior debt holders to convert into equity reflects a strong vote of confidence in Banzai's vision and trajectory. In September we paid off approximately $10.7 million of outstanding debt obligations year to date through August 31, 2025, and $32.7 million since September 2024. As we continued to execute on our repayments ahead of schedule, we have seen meaningful improvements to both net income and shareholders' equity. Through the third quarter, we accomplished a $28.2 million year-over-year improvement in stockholders' equity to a positive $5.4 million as of September 30, 2025. Also, in September we secured new debt financing of up to $11.0 million.

“In October, an institutional investor increased its direct equity stake to 18.7% following the exercise of warrants, another vote of confidence. We also implemented a strategic initiative that we expect will enable us to significantly improve net income, substantially extend our cash runway, and invest in growth. Taken together, we are making significant progress toward these goals and expect overall improvement in net income when fully implemented, while maintaining our growth outlook.

“We recently announced our newest acquisition of Superblocks, a platform that allows marketers to easily create and host websites, landing pages, and simple web applications using conversational AI. Building well designed, functional landing pages and websites have traditionally required teams to use rigid template-based site builders or possess extensive web development experience. Superblocks' AI agent builds beautiful, brand compliant web assets quickly for businesses, marketers and creators. This acquisition advances our vision of building the AI platform for marketing and adds to our growing AI powered SaaS platform of solutions that make our customers' lives 10x faster.

“Operationally, we strengthened our management team with the recent additions of Dean Ditto as Chief Financial Officer and Matt McCurdy as Vice President of Sales. Dean is a veteran financial and technology leader with strong capabilities in scaling public technology companies and driving profitable growth. Matt is an experienced executive and global sales leader with a proven track record of driving growth for over 20 years in the software, healthcare, and technology industries. He is now leading strategic growth and enterprise customer adoption of our AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions including Demio, CreateStudio, and OpenReel.

“Looking ahead, our strategic priorities include driving self-service subscriber growth, expanding within enterprise and mid-market segments, and improving customer retention, all while continuing to evolve our product portfolio. We are strategically investing in our software platform, sales and marketing, product innovation, acquisition strategy, and other organic growth opportunities with a disciplined approach to cost management. At the same time, we are fortifying our capital structure and balance sheet to fuel future growth and deliver lasting value to shareholders,” concluded Davy.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Banzai believes its non-GAAP financial measure ARR is more meaningful in evaluating its performance. The Company's management team evaluates its financial and operating results utilizing this non-GAAP measure. For the three months ending September 30, 2025, ARR was $11 million, representing a 155.3% annualized ARR increase.

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $2.8 million, an increase of 163% compared to the prior year quarter.

Total cost of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $0.5 million, compared to $0.3 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 54%. The increase was less than proportional to the revenue increase over the corresponding period, contributing to increased margins.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $2.3 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin was 81.7% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 68.7% in the third quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were $6.8 million, compared to $3.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating expenses were primarily due to the additions of OpenReel and Vidello and overall operating expenses.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $5.9 million, compared to $15.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ending September 30, 2025, was ($2.2) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.5) million for the prior year quarter.

Nine Months 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $9.4 million, an increase of 190% compared to the prior year period.

Total cost of revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $1.7 million, compared to $1.0 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 60%.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $7.7 million, compared to $2.2 million in the prior year period. Gross margin was 82.0% in the first nine months of 2025, compared to 67.5% in the same period of 2024.

Total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $21.8 million, compared to $11.7 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating expenses were primarily due to the additions of OpenReel and Vidello and overall operating expenses.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $17.5 million, compared to $23.7 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was ($5.6) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($4.8) million for the prior year period.

Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $13.4 million, compared to $5.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Cash totaled $0.9 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) refers to annual run-rate revenue of subscription agreements from all customers in the last month of the measured period. These statements are forward-looking and actual ARR may differ materially. Refer to the“Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause Banzai's actual ARR to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

Banzai Founder & CEO Joe Davy and CFO Dean Ditto will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call