Viasat To Participate In Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit
There will not be a webcast for this in-person event. For specific conference information, or to register to attend the Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit, please contact the organization directly.
About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea - while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.
Viasat, Inc. Contacts
Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, +1 (760) 476-2633, ...
Dan Bleier/Scott Goryl, Corporate Communications, ...
