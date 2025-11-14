403
Colombia's Gripen Deal: How A Swedish Fighter Jet Is Re-Wiring Its Air Power
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia has decided to spend about 16.5 billones de pesos (around $4.1 billion) on 17 Swedish Saab Gripen E fighter jets. For a government that talks constantly about social priorities, that is not a casual choice.
It is the biggest military acquisition in decades and will define the country's air power from the late 2020s into the 2030s. The story starts with a simple, uncomfortable fact: Colombia's current Kfir jets are more than 30 years old and at the limit of what is safe and repairable.
Air force officers have warned that, without a replacement, the country would soon struggle to patrol its skies, protect pipelines and energy infrastructure, or respond quickly at the borders.
After comparing U.S. F-16s, France's Rafale and Sweden 's Gripen, Bogotá opted for the Swedish plane in 2025. For non-specialists, the Gripen is a compact, modern workhorse.
It can take off from short, basic runways or even stretches of road, be refuelled and rearmed in minutes by a small ground crew, and perform air-to-air, air-to-ground and surveillance missions in the same day.
Its radar and electronic sensors are built to spot threats early over mountains, jungle and coastline – exactly the kind of mixed terrain that defines Colombia.
Colombia links defence upgrade to development gains
Brazil already flies and assembles Gripens, which means shared training, maintenance and potentially future industrial cooperation. The money is tied to a broader economic package. Colombia will pay over several years, with European financing in the mix.
In return, Sweden and its partners are promising offset projects: a flexible solar-panel plant in Córdoba, drinking-water systems for drought-hit La Guajira and the modernization of Bogotá's historic San Juan de Dios hospital. Supporters say this turns a defence bill into a development program as well.
Inside Colombia, most criticism comes from the left, which calls the jets an unnecessary luxury while many social demands remain unmet. Backers argue that a serious state cannot outsource its air defence or rely on aircraft from the 1980s.
For expats and investors, the deal signals something important: Colombia is quietly aligning more with Brazil and Europe, reducing automatic dependence on U.S. hardware, and betting that credible defence is a prerequisite for long-term stability and growth, not a substitute for it.
