Leonardo Dicaprio's Island Deal In Chile Shows How Private Money Can Still Save Wild Places
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Far from Hollywood and far even from mainland Chile, a rugged rock in the South Pacific has become an unlikely test case for how private capital, local science and indigenous demands can reshape conservation politics.
Guafo Island, a largely uninhabited outcrop southwest of the Chiloé Archipelago, has been bought by global NGO Re:wild – co-founded by Leonardo DiCaprio – and a group of private donors, with the intention of donating it to the Chilean state so it can be turned into a national park.
Guafo covers a little over 200 square kilometers of steep cliffs and dense temperate rainforest. Biologists call it a“small Chilean Galápagos”: it hosts the world's largest breeding colony of sooty shearwaters, major rookeries of Magellanic penguins, endangered marine otters, fur seals and sea lions, while surrounding waters form a migratory corridor for blue, humpback and other whales.
In practical terms, it is a living pump, concentrating life and nutrients that connect Antarctica to the northern Pacific. For years, the island sat on high-end real-estate platforms, marketed as a potential site for coal mining, timber extraction and high-ticket tourism.
Chilean and regional media estimate the conservation deal at around $30 million – a figure the parties do not confirm, but that underlines the scale of private money now flowing into strategic ecosystems.
Instead of another round of bureaucratic plans, investors simply bought the land, removed it from the speculative market and pledged to hand it over once the legal framework for a national park is in place.
Guafo protected through private and local efforts
DiCaprio announced the operation on his social networks, celebrating that Guafo is now shielded from mining and logging.
Behind the celebrity headline, however, the work was done by conservation staff, Chilean NGOs and law firms over several years – a coalition of scientists, lawyers and donors acting faster than slow-moving state budgets.
Local Mapuche-Huilliche communities, who see Guafo and its surrounding waters as ancestral territory, now insist on a seat at the table as the park is designed.
Their demand raises a crucial question for Chile and for other resource-rich countries: can private conservation, indigenous claims and national interests be aligned before political fights freeze everything?
For readers abroad, Guafo matters because it shows that some of the planet's most critical“engines” of marine life can still be protected when decisive actors move early, write the check, and only then argue over the politics.
