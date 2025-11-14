Japan-China Relations Heat Up: Premier Takaichi Signals Military Support For Taiwan?
Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, has sparked diplomatic firestorms after suggesting Japan might militarily intervene if China attacks Taiwan. Her comments mark a clear departure from Japan's long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity and have elicited strong protests from Beijing, including threats and the summoning of the Japanese ambassador. Takaichi, an ally of former premier Shinzo Abe and known for her critical stance on China, has a history of visits to controversial shrines and a firm position on regional security.
