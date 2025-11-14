Singer Maithili Thakur Wins Alinagar Seat, Becomes Bihar's Youngest MLA

Maithili Thakur Becomes Youngest MLA

Popular singer and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Maithili Thakur (25) secured a victory from Alinagar Assembly constituency by a margin of 11,730 votes, becoming the youngest MLA in the state. Maithili Thakur (25), who made her political debut in this assembly election, secured 84,915 votes and defeated RJD's veteran leader Binod Mishra (63), who got only 73,185 votes. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj candidate finished fourth with 2275 votes, falling behind independent candidate Saifuddin Ahmed, who got 2803 votes.

Earlier, when trends projected her lead, Maithili Thakur spoke with ANI and said that it feels "like a dream," adding that she hopes to meet the expectations of the people. "This is like a dream. People have a lot of expectations of me... This will be my first term as an MLA, and I will do my best for my constituency... I will serve my people as their daughter... I can only see Alinagar right now and how I can work them," she said.

Other Key Victories

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also secured a massive victory from the Tarapur Assembly constituency, defeating RJD's Arun Kumar with a margin of 45,843 votes. BJP's Samrat Choudhary secured 1,22,480 votes, registering a massive victory against Arun Kumar, who received 76,637 votes. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party suffered a major disappointment in Tarapur, with its candidate Santosh Kumar only managing to secure 3,898 votes.

Jailed Janata Dal (United) leader Anant Singh secured a victory from Mokama assembly constituency in Bihar's Patna district by a margin of 28,206 votes. The Jailed MLA secured 91,416 votes against the RJD candidate and the don, Surajbhan Singh's wife, Veena Devi, who got 63,210 votes. Jan Suraaj Party's Priadarshi Piyush finished in third spot with 19,365 votes.

NDA Secures Majority in Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has registered an emphatic win in the Bihar Assembly polls as the alliance has crossed the majority mark of 122 seats required to form the government in the state. According to the latest figures, the NDA has secured 167 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has won 25 seats.

As per the latest data, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party with 78 seats, followed closely by the Janata Dal (United), which has secured 66 seats. From within the NDA, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also delivered a notable performance by winning 16 seats out of the 29 seats it contested. For the Mahagathbandha, RJD has secured 20 seats, while the Indian National Congress has so far managed to secure just three seats. (ANI)

