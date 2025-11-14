Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bihar Polls Results 2025: Full List Of Winners And Party-Wise Seats

2025-11-14 03:15:40
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has achieved a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, surpassing the 122-seat threshold required to form the government. According to the latest updates, the NDA has secured 152 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has won 21. Within the alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the largest party with 76 seats, followed by the Janata Dal (United), which has claimed 59 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also delivered a strong performance, winning 14 of the 29 seats it contested. On the opposition front, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has captured 16 seats, while the Indian National Congress has won 3 seats so far.

Bihar Assembly election 2025: Full list of winners

 

 

 

 

