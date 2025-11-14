Turkey Detains 24 Afghans Trying To Reach Europe In Unsafe Boat

Turkish police said they detained 24 Afghan migrants, including 15 children, in the coastal city of Çanakkale after authorities intercepted their unsafe rubber boat near Ayvacık.

Officials reported that the migrants were attempting an illegal journey toward Europe, using a dangerous vessel that the coast guard identified during routine patrols in the Aegean Sea region.

Local media noted that several women were also among those detained, highlighting the continued presence of families attempting risky crossings despite increased Turkish enforcement measures.

Authorities said the group had been brought to the area by human-smuggling networks promising safe passage to Europe, a route frequently used by Afghan migrants seeking asylum.

After undergoing required medical examinations, the migrants were transported to regional holding centres where they will complete legal procedures under Turkey's migration and border-control regulations.

Turkey says it has intensified surveillance and crackdowns on illegal migration, reporting that more than 30,000 Afghan migrants were identified and detained nationwide between January and October this year.





