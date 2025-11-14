Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkey Detains 24 Afghans Trying To Reach Europe In Unsafe Boat

Turkey Detains 24 Afghans Trying To Reach Europe In Unsafe Boat


2025-11-14 03:14:56
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Turkey said it detained 24 Afghan migrants, including children, after intercepting an unsafe rubber boat off Çanakkale, as authorities tighten controls on Aegean Sea crossings.

Turkish police said they detained 24 Afghan migrants, including 15 children, in the coastal city of Çanakkale after authorities intercepted their unsafe rubber boat near Ayvacık.

Officials reported that the migrants were attempting an illegal journey toward Europe, using a dangerous vessel that the coast guard identified during routine patrols in the Aegean Sea region.

Local media noted that several women were also among those detained, highlighting the continued presence of families attempting risky crossings despite increased Turkish enforcement measures.

Authorities said the group had been brought to the area by human-smuggling networks promising safe passage to Europe, a route frequently used by Afghan migrants seeking asylum.

After undergoing required medical examinations, the migrants were transported to regional holding centres where they will complete legal procedures under Turkey's migration and border-control regulations.

Turkey says it has intensified surveillance and crackdowns on illegal migration, reporting that more than 30,000 Afghan migrants were identified and detained nationwide between January and October this year.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN14112025000228011069ID1110346508



Khaama Press

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search