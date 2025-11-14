Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Leaders Emerge

New Leaders Emerge


2025-11-14 03:13:36
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is getting younger, as two fresh faces were voted to the house on November 14.

One retained her father's Nagrota seat, carrying forward a legacy while bringing her own perspective. Another defeated a well-known local figure by a clear margin of 4,400 votes. A third young candidate made strong gains in Budgam, earning recognition for persistent engagement with voters.

These victories reflect a growing demand for leaders who understand life on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jobs, education, and basic services remain pressing concerns, but voters are also looking for accessibility and action. Leaders who listen, connect with daily realities, and respond to people's needs are gaining trust over names or party labels alone.

Retaining a family seat shows that tradition still matters, but energy and fresh ideas are now equally important. Winning against an established party sends a clear signal: Kashmir's electorate is open to change when it brings relevance and responsiveness.

Young leaders are clearly shaping the conversation. Their campaigns show that the valley is ready for voices attuned to immediate challenges, bridging the gap between citizens and institutions.

MENAFN14112025000215011059ID1110346494



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search